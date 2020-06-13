/
/
greenbrier
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
18 Apartments for rent in Greenbrier, AR📍
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3 Dunwood Drive
3 Dunwood Dr, Greenbrier, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1576 sqft
3 Dunwood Drive Available 08/15/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two and a Half Bathroom Home - *Pre-Leasing* Available to view on August 15th! Come check out this great rental home in Greenbriar! This home offers three bedrooms, two and a half
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
21 John Ross Drive
21 John Ross Drive, Greenbrier, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1283 sqft
Come see this pet friendly home with concrete floors, open concept living/dining area, large living room windows, and two car garage!
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
2 Jon Ross Drive
2 Jon Ross Dr, Greenbrier, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1762 sqft
Gorgeous, open concept interior home with a four-bedroom split floor plan. Concrete floors, a fenced in backyard, and large lot size make for an excellent, pet friendly home.
Results within 10 miles of Greenbrier
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 12:26pm
4 Units Available
Rock Creek Conway
375 Monroe Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$785
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1153 sqft
Conway's Affordable Luxury Apartments! We offer a unique, small community setting with all the amenities you're looking for. Our floor plans are spacious and well appointed, a very comfortable place for you to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
541 Grove St
541 Grove Street, Conway, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,195
2041 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house - Conveniently located, this lovely home features spacious rooms and hardwood floors.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
10 White Oak
10 White Oak Drive, Conway, AR
4 Bedrooms
$1,325
1930 sqft
4 Bedrooms in Smoking Oaks - This four bedroom two bath two story home in a well established neighborhood features lots of windows to allow natural light to encase the large living space with gas/wood fireplace.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
607 5th Ave
607 5th Avenue, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$625
875 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom1 Bath duplex close to schools! Available NOW! - Cute 2 Bedroom1 Bath duplex close to schools! Available NOW! Features ceramic tile, newer carpet, ceiling fans, Washer and Dryer included! Visit www.apmarkansas.net for more info.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1010 Turnberry Drive
1010 Turnberry Drive, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1850 sqft
Rental in West Conway - Beautiful home for rent in West Conway's Turnberry Subdivision! Hardwood floors, granite countertops, gated community, walking trails! (RLNE5820681)
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
300 Club Lane
300 Club Lane, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1400 sqft
This beautiful 3bd-2ba-2ga home in Conway has been completely renovated! The home has new paint on the interior-exterior and updated landscaping providing a welcoming curb-appeal.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1230 Clifton Street #11
1230 Clifton Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
880 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom townhome with newer carpet, paint, new appliances including refrigerator, microwave, & washer/dryer, all electric, tile flooring downstairs, 1/2 bath, upstairs offers 2 bedrooms and 1 full bath. Great location!
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1855 McKennon Street
1855 Mckennon Street, Conway, AR
1 Bedroom
$795
594 sqft
Experience The Village at Hendrix! Great one bedroom apartments in The Village Flats! Open floor plan with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, and washer/dryer.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
597 4th Ave.
597 4th Avenue, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$475
800 sqft
Older 2 bedroom unit located on the end of a 4-plex. Carpet & vinyl, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, separate washer & dryer hook-ups, spacious bedrooms, gas & electric, no pets allowed.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2435 Remington Road
2435 Remington Road, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1179 sqft
Well maintained home, all new paint, carpet, & appliances, split bedroom plan, kitchen open to the living room, all kitchen appliances including refrigerator, separate laundry room with hook-ups, large fenced yard with patio, 2 car garage.
1 of 12
Last updated April 9 at 11:24am
1 Unit Available
1105 Turnberry Drive
1105 Turnberry Dr, Conway, AR
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1820 sqft
NEW Single Family Home - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in West Conway Subdivsion. Granite countertops, stained concrete floors, great location (RLNE5692735)
1 of 9
Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
407 Oliver
407 Oliver Street, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$800
1278 sqft
407 Oliver Available 04/11/20 - Tucked away in a quiet neighborhood in downtown Conway, with proximity to schools, restaurants and parks. This 2 bedroom, 1 bath is the perfect place for you and your family or roommate.
1 of 1
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
702 2nd Unit B
702 2nd St, Conway, AR
2 Bedrooms
$700
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE5332352)
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
655 Enterprise Ave
655 Enterprise Avenue, Conway, AR
Studio
$2,500
11000 sqft
For more information, contact Laura Hiegel-Williams at (501) 733-3809. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/littlerock/19032198 to view more pictures of this property.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greenbrier rentals listed on Apartment List is $930.
Some of the colleges located in the Greenbrier area include University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, University of Arkansas at Little Rock, and University of Central Arkansas. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenbrier from include Little Rock, North Little Rock, Sherwood, Conway, and Maumelle.