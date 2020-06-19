510 South Georgetown Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal in the very desirable neighborhood of Dalraida! The great room and dining room are expansive with two wood burning fireplaces for those cold winter nights. The den and master bedroom has soaring cathedral ceilings with loads of natural light. This house has plenty of space, both, inside and out. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will love the storage the backyard storage building has to offer. Call us today before this one is gone.This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in

