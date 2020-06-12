/
4 Apartments for rent in Greenville, AL📍
610 Linda Ave
610 Linda Ave, Greenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
610 Linda Ave - Recently remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath single-wide manufactured home located inside city limits. Appliances Included: Central A/H, Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator (RLNE5658361)
218 N. College St.
218 N College St, Greenville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1286 sqft
218 N. College St. - Come make your home in one of the cutest houses Greenville has to offer. With great curb appeal, this home boasts a rounded porch perfect for welcoming your guests. Hardwood floors throughout means easy cleaning.
340 Linda Ave
340 Linda Ave, Greenville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$780
840 sqft
340 Linda Ave - This Owner is offering a 10% monthly rent discount to active law enforcement! New 2 bedroom, 2 bath manufactured home. The attached pictures are a sample of what the home will look like.
329 Linda Ave
329 Linda Ave, Greenville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$680
329 Linda Ave. - Home is a two bed, two bath model with new flooring, stove, and fridge. Covered porch. Appliances Included: Central a/h, Range, refrigerator No Pets Allowed (RLNE5831165)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Greenville rentals listed on Apartment List is $850.
Some of the colleges located in the Greenville area include Auburn University at Montgomery, and Faulkner University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Greenville from include Montgomery, Prattville, Wetumpka, Pike Road, and Millbrook.