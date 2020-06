Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan fireplace oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking

4513 Coventry Road Available 07/30/20 4513 Coventry Road - This freshly renovated 3Bedroom/2Bath home is conveniently located in the heart of Montgomery. The spacious guest bedrooms with a shared hall bath and the large master suite with walk-in closet will make anybody feel at home. There is new carpet, fresh paint, new light fixtures, and ceiling fans throughout the home giving a nice touch to all the new finishes. The chef of the house will love the new counter tops and new kitchen appliances.The new AC unit will help keep you cool in the summer while helping keep energy costs down. There is a sunroom that is great for relaxing. The master bedroom features a very large walk in closet. The long driveway provides extra parking leading up to your covered carport. This unique large corner lot is fully fenced offering plenty of outside area to play and entertain.



Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the base rental amount for approved pets.



Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant



