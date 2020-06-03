204 Navajo Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a VERY NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal, located in the very desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead! The home has new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and updated bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light. And in the summer, enjoy the relaxing patio and large fenced in backyard. Come see it for yourself.



