All apartments in Montgomery
Find more places like 204 Navajo Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Montgomery, AL
/
204 Navajo Drive
Last updated June 4 2020 at 8:47 PM

204 Navajo Drive

204 Navajo Drive · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Montgomery
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

204 Navajo Drive, Montgomery, AL 36117

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2160 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a VERY NICE home with beautiful curb-appeal, located in the very desirable neighborhood of Arrowhead! The home has new vinyl plank flooring, new carpet and updated bathrooms. The bedrooms are spacious with plenty of light. And in the summer, enjoy the relaxing patio and large fenced in backyard. Come see it for yourself.

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 204 Navajo Drive have any available units?
204 Navajo Drive has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Montgomery, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Montgomery Rent Report.
What amenities does 204 Navajo Drive have?
Some of 204 Navajo Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 204 Navajo Drive currently offering any rent specials?
204 Navajo Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 204 Navajo Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 204 Navajo Drive is pet friendly.
Does 204 Navajo Drive offer parking?
No, 204 Navajo Drive does not offer parking.
Does 204 Navajo Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 204 Navajo Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 204 Navajo Drive have a pool?
No, 204 Navajo Drive does not have a pool.
Does 204 Navajo Drive have accessible units?
No, 204 Navajo Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 204 Navajo Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 204 Navajo Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 204 Navajo Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Legends at Taylor Lakes
100 Legends Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Tapestry on Vaughn
3201 Watchman Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S
Montgomery, AL 36117
The Fields Carriage Hills
3364 Fountain Ln
Montgomery, AL 36116
Magnolia Terrace
155 Sylvest Dr
Montgomery, AL 36117
Legacy at The Lake
1421 Stonehenge Rd
Montgomery, AL 36117
Sturbridge Commons
8700 Seaton Blvd
Montgomery, AL 36116
The Fields One Center
4220 Strathmore Dr
Montgomery, AL 36116

Similar Pages

Montgomery 1 BedroomsMontgomery 2 Bedrooms
Montgomery Apartments with ParkingMontgomery Dog Friendly Apartments
Montgomery Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Auburn, ALPrattville, ALClanton, ALWetumpka, AL
Pike Road, ALSylacauga, ALOpelika, AL
Millbrook, ALCalera, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at MontgomeryFaulkner University
Auburn University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity