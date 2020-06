Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher stainless steel fireplace range refrigerator

Location...Location...Location! Nestled in Pinehurst subdivision, you will love how close you will be to everything. Shopping, restaurants, schools and coffee houses. This townhome comes with all stainless steel kitchen appliances including refrigerator and has a washer and dryer. The University of South Alabama and Springhill College are just around the corner. Easy to and from Airport Blvd and the interstate. Square footage is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. NOT eligible for Housing Choice Voucher Program. Unit is on the left. Please do not disturb the occupants in the unit on the right.