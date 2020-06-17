5811 OLD SHELL ROAD

Amenities

dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome to Belmont! Directly across the street from the University of South Alabama and close to anything you may need these apartments are undergoing renovations as we speak and are now under new management. Exterior upgrades include fresh paint, new metal roofing, doors and windows. Interior repairs include new paint, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, lighting fixtures, bathroom fixtures new countertops, cabinets rehab or replaced. Landscaping scheduled soon. All upgrades per seller. Square footage is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. No Section 8 /Not HCV program.