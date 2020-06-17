All apartments in Mobile
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD

5811 Old Shell Road · (251) 622-3688
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5811 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36608
Westhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit H · Avail. now

$850

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Welcome to Belmont! Directly across the street from the University of South Alabama and close to anything you may need these apartments are undergoing renovations as we speak and are now under new management. Exterior upgrades include fresh paint, new metal roofing, doors and windows. Interior repairs include new paint, upgraded flooring, stainless steel appliances, lighting fixtures, bathroom fixtures new countertops, cabinets rehab or replaced. Landscaping scheduled soon. All upgrades per seller. Square footage is deemed accurate but not guaranteed. No Section 8 /Not HCV program.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD have any available units?
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD have?
Some of 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD's amenities include dishwasher, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
5811 OLD SHELL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD have a pool?
No, 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5811 OLD SHELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
