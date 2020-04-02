5568 William and Mary Street - 3

Amenities
** RECENTLY REDUCED**
Students!!! Students!!! Students!!!
Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!!
Walk to the campus!
Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!!
5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.)
Pick a group of roommates and enjoy a family-friendly environment in a 2400 square foot home. This is a beautiful home located across from the University of South Alabama. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. 4 bedrooms are located upstairs and 1 downstairs. Downstairs you'll find a large living room (half bath off of the living room), and additional living space, and kitchen. Sliding doors open up to a covered, tiled, and furnished patio outside. The patio is already set-up for cook-outs ( new grill and patio furniture )!
INTERIOR FEATURES
Bedrooms - Beds: 5
Bathrooms- Baths: 2 full, 1 half
Heating and Cooling- Heating: Forced air
Appliances – All appliances included
Floor size: 2,400 square feet
Security lights and cameras