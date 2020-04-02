All apartments in Mobile
Find more places like 5568 William and Mary Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Mobile, AL
/
5568 William and Mary Street - 3
Last updated June 11 2020 at 8:45 AM

5568 William and Mary Street - 3

5568 William and Mary Street · (251) 299-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Mobile
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5568 William and Mary Street, Mobile, AL 36608
Parkhill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$395

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 2400 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
internet access
** RECENTLY REDUCED**

Students!!! Students!!! Students!!!
Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!!
Walk to the campus!
Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!!
5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.)
$395 per person + $100 toward (all utilities) Furnished home. Washer/dryer included.
Pick a group of roommates and enjoy a family-friendly environment in a 2400 square foot home. This is a beautiful home located across from the University of South Alabama. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. 4 bedrooms are located upstairs and 1 downstairs. Downstairs you'll find a large living room (half bath off of the living room), and additional living space, and kitchen. Sliding doors open up to a covered, tiled, and furnished patio outside. The patio is already set-up for cook-outs ( new grill and patio furniture )!
INTERIOR FEATURES
Bedrooms - Beds: 5
Bathrooms- Baths: 2 full, 1 half
Heating and Cooling- Heating: Forced air
Appliances – All appliances included
Floor size: 2,400 square feet
Security lights and cameras

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 have any available units?
5568 William and Mary Street - 3 has a unit available for $395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 have?
Some of 5568 William and Mary Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
5568 William and Mary Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5568 William and Mary Street - 3 has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5568 William and Mary Street - 3?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Lakeview at Cottage Hill
6650 Cottage Hill Rd
Mobile, AL 36695
Midtown Oaks Townhomes
2500 Dauphinwood Dr
Mobile, AL 36606
Southern Oaks
833 S University Blvd
Mobile, AL 36609
Charleston Apartment Homes
2889 Sollie Rd
Mobile, AL 36695
Cypress Cove
2175 Schillinger Rd S
Mobile, AL 36695
Portofino
3907 Michael Boulevard
Mobile, AL 36609
Woodland Square
250 Sage Avenue
Mobile, AL 36606
Regency Gates
5700 Grelot Rd
Mobile, AL 36609

Similar Pages

Mobile 1 BedroomsMobile 2 Bedrooms
Mobile Apartments with PoolMobile Dog Friendly Apartments
Mobile Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Biloxi, MSPensacola, FLDaphne, ALPascagoula, MSFerry Pass, FLFairhope, ALFoley, AL
Gulf Shores, ALEnsley, FLSpanish Fort, ALGautier, MSSaraland, ALGulf Hills, MSBellview, FL
D'Iberville, MSWarrington, FLBrent, FLTillmans Corner, ALMoss Point, MSSt. Martin, MS

Nearby Neighborhoods

BerkleighJackson Heights
Westhill

Apartments Near Colleges

Bishop State Community CollegeUniversity of South Alabama
Spring Hill CollegeThe University of West Florida
Pensacola State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity