5568 William and Mary Street - 3

** RECENTLY REDUCED**



Students!!! Students!!! Students!!!

Affordable Off-Campus Living!!!!

Walk to the campus!

Individual rooms. $395 per student + $100 for Utilities. No pets!!!!!

5568 William and Mary Street (Just off University Blvd.)

$395 per person + $100 toward (all utilities) Furnished home. Washer/dryer included.

Pick a group of roommates and enjoy a family-friendly environment in a 2400 square foot home. This is a beautiful home located across from the University of South Alabama. This home has 5 bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths. 4 bedrooms are located upstairs and 1 downstairs. Downstairs you'll find a large living room (half bath off of the living room), and additional living space, and kitchen. Sliding doors open up to a covered, tiled, and furnished patio outside. The patio is already set-up for cook-outs ( new grill and patio furniture )!

INTERIOR FEATURES

Bedrooms - Beds: 5

Bathrooms- Baths: 2 full, 1 half

Heating and Cooling- Heating: Forced air

Appliances – All appliances included

Floor size: 2,400 square feet

Security lights and cameras