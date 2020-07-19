All apartments in Mobile
4097 Airport Blvd.

4097 Airport Boulevard · (251) 661-4660
Location

4097 Airport Boulevard, Mobile, AL 36609
Jackson Heights

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 4097 Airport Blvd. · Avail. now

$2,000

5 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
GREAT HOME CONVENIENTLY CLOSE TO SHOPPING, RESTAURANTS, AND 1-65! - This large updated home is conveniently located to I-65, Whole Foods, shopping and restaurants. 3 bedrooms down, (2 masters), 2 bedrooms up and 3 bathrooms, plus numerous walk in closets. Oversized living and dining rooms, open kitchen & breakfast room, den with fireplace, enclosed back porch. An office with built in bookcases is located off one of the downstairs bedrooms. House has been painted throughout, with recently installed carpet and vinyl flooring. 2 car attached garage, all on a corner lot. There are 2 HVAC systems, for first and 2nd level. Move Right In!

(RLNE5914701)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4097 Airport Blvd. have any available units?
4097 Airport Blvd. has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 4097 Airport Blvd. have?
Some of 4097 Airport Blvd.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4097 Airport Blvd. currently offering any rent specials?
4097 Airport Blvd. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4097 Airport Blvd. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4097 Airport Blvd. is pet friendly.
Does 4097 Airport Blvd. offer parking?
Yes, 4097 Airport Blvd. offers parking.
Does 4097 Airport Blvd. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4097 Airport Blvd. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4097 Airport Blvd. have a pool?
No, 4097 Airport Blvd. does not have a pool.
Does 4097 Airport Blvd. have accessible units?
No, 4097 Airport Blvd. does not have accessible units.
Does 4097 Airport Blvd. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4097 Airport Blvd. does not have units with dishwashers.
