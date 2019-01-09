All apartments in Mobile
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD
Last updated May 29 2020 at 12:15 AM

4009 OLD SHELL ROAD

4009 Old Shell Road · (251) 402-9293
Location

4009 Old Shell Road, Mobile, AL 36608
College Park

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit C23 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size. It has a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, a walk-in shower in the master, has been freshly painted, new carpets in the bedrooms and new plantation shutters. It has a nice big private patio and looks out into the green space in the back. This condo is conveniently located in the Village of Spring Hill, within walking distance to schools, shopping, restaurants, the library and much more! Water is included. The rent includes water. The pool renovation is now complete and ready for you to enjoy!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD have any available units?
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Mobile, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Mobile Rent Report.
What amenities does 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD have?
Some of 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4009 OLD SHELL ROAD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Mobile.
Does 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD offer parking?
No, 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD have a pool?
Yes, 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD has a pool.
Does 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4009 OLD SHELL ROAD has units with dishwashers.
