4009 OLD SHELL ROAD

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool

This attractive downstairs end unit has much to offer! A little larger in size. It has a remodeled kitchen with new cabinets and granite countertops, a walk-in shower in the master, has been freshly painted, new carpets in the bedrooms and new plantation shutters. It has a nice big private patio and looks out into the green space in the back. This condo is conveniently located in the Village of Spring Hill, within walking distance to schools, shopping, restaurants, the library and much more! Water is included. The rent includes water. The pool renovation is now complete and ready for you to enjoy!