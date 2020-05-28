28 Pinewood Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well. This house has plenty of space, both, inside and out. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will appreciate the patio for entertaining. Call us today and let’s make a deal!See below to set up your "self showing" today.

