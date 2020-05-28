All apartments in Millbrook
Last updated May 28 2020 at 4:39 PM

28 Pinewood Drive

28 Pinewood Drive · (334) 721-3067
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL 36054

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well. This house has plenty of space, both, inside and out. The kids will love the huge yard, and you will appreciate the patio for entertaining. Call us today and let’s make a deal!See below to set up your "self showing" today.
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28 Pinewood Drive have any available units?
28 Pinewood Drive has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Pinewood Drive have?
Some of 28 Pinewood Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Pinewood Drive currently offering any rent specials?
28 Pinewood Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Pinewood Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 28 Pinewood Drive is pet friendly.
Does 28 Pinewood Drive offer parking?
No, 28 Pinewood Drive does not offer parking.
Does 28 Pinewood Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28 Pinewood Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Pinewood Drive have a pool?
No, 28 Pinewood Drive does not have a pool.
Does 28 Pinewood Drive have accessible units?
No, 28 Pinewood Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Pinewood Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 28 Pinewood Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Pinewood Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Pinewood Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
