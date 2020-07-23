/
elmore county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:35 AM
105 Apartments for rent in Elmore County, AL
Last updated July 16 at 02:08 PM
Legacy at River Run
35 Cherry St, Wetumpka, AL
2 Bedrooms
$700
900 sqft
Legacy at River Run is located right on the Coosa River! The location is a hidden treasure tucked off the busy intersections featuring many dining options right around the bend.
Last updated July 23 at 04:40 AM
216 Azalea Drive
216 Azalea Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1843 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room and dining room are expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. This house has plenty of space, both, inside and out.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
134 Timberbrook Dr
134 Timberbrook Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2159 sqft
134 Timberbrook Dr Available 08/01/20 - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home located right off Deatsville Highway in the Timberbrook subdivision. Has a sprinkler system. Nice backyard. Two car garage.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
284 Pinewood Dr
284 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
1330 sqft
284 Pinewood Dr Available 08/01/20 3 Bed/2 Bath in Millbrook with Garage - Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath house with a one car garage. On a corner lot with a large fenced in back yard.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
40 Kennedy Ln
40 Kennedy Lane, Coosada, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
1443 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
305 Eagle Ridge
305 Eagle Ridge, Elmore County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$975
1000 sqft
Large 2 bedroom, 1 bath upper-level condo with a unique floor plan. Large kitchen with wood laminate flooring, lots of cabinets & counter space, and a large closet pantry. Appliances include electric stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Last updated June 9 at 01:40 PM
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.
Last updated April 16 at 11:08 AM
60 Sage Brush
60 Sage Brush, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1519 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
545 McRae Road
545 Mcree Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1978 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Peaceful & Convenient Location! - Welcome to 545 McRae Road! This beautiful home sits in a wonderful community located just outside the city making it perfect for those not wanting to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle but still wishing to be
Last updated April 3 at 11:37 AM
272 Daffodil Court
272 Daffodil Drive, Millbrook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1800 sqft
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Elmore County
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$885
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1284 sqft
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
Last updated July 23 at 12:08 AM
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
1 Bedroom
$710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
765 sqft
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
233 Dyas Drive
233 Dyas Drive, Montgomery, AL
4 Bedrooms
$850
1215 sqft
**4 Bed 1.5 Bath close to downtown** - This home has been completely renovated! 4 beds 1.5 baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
732 Briarcliff Place
732 Briarcliff Pl, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
732 Briarcliff Place Available 08/01/20 Prattville Home with Pool - This lovely 3 bedroom 2 bath home features a open concept living, kitchen, and dining room, split floor plan, small office with desk and shelves, large master suite with ample
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1546 Hawthorne Lane
1546 Hawthorne Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1611 sqft
Prattville Home - This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath home won't last long. Featuring lots for storage space, vaulted ceiling in the living room, open floor plan, yard with a privacy fence, great and convenient location in Prattville.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
306 Cambridge Street
306 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1901 sqft
306 Cambridge Street Available 09/24/20 4 bedroom 2 bath 2 car garge in Prattville - Very nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with 2 car garage in Glynnwood Subdivision. Very close to I-65 and new shopping area in Prattville and 10 miles to Maxwell AFB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
105 Twelve Oaks Ct
105 Twelve Oaks Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2336 sqft
Lovely Prattville home with 3 beds/ 3 baths and 2 bonus rooms. This home includes a pool, high ceilings, granite countertops, a stove, refrigerator, large garden tub, separate shower, 2-car carport and this home is located in a cul-de-sac.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2039 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.
Last updated April 15 at 11:20 AM
613 Little Farm Road
613 Little Farm Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1598 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home located in Prattville, not far from shopping! It has tile floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a large great room with soaring ceilings. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
466 Harvest Loop
466 Harvest Loop, Prattville, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2042 sqft
466 Harvest Loop Available 05/01/20 Home for Rent - RENTAL APPLICATION PROCESS: The application fee of $35 covers the cost of a credit report and background check as well as verifying applicants current housing payment record and employment
Results within 5 miles of Elmore County
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
Birchwood
500 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$670
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$715
1060 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$825
1355 sqft
Walk-in closets, extra storage, and a fireplace. Amenities include 24-hr maintenance, business center, and gym. Pet-friendly. Nine minutes to Auburn University Montgomery. Ten minutes to the Gayle Planetarium.
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
Verandas at Mitylene
8850 Crosswinds Circle, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$897
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$942
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,077
1327 sqft
Just minutes from area shops. On-site amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, media center, and a separate business center. Fabulous landscaping with a large pool, grill area, and car wash area.
Last updated July 23 at 12:18 AM
Turtle Place
455 Eastdale Rd S, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$689
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$789
1050 sqft
Great location for commuters, close to Highway 231, and close to shopping and dining options. Luxury community features swimming pool and tennis court. Units are set in a resort-like setting.
Last updated July 23 at 12:41 AM
The Mark
5701 E Shirley Ln, Montgomery, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$774
1100 sqft
Conveniently located near dozens of restaurants, I-85 and lots of shopping options. Community features a swimming pool, fitness center and parking. Apartments have washer/dryer hookup, private patio/balcony and extra storage.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Elmore County area include University of Alabama at Birmingham, Auburn University at Montgomery, Auburn University, Birmingham Southern College, and Jefferson State Community College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Birmingham, Montgomery, Hoover, Auburn, and Vestavia Hills have apartments for rent.