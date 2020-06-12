/
2 bedroom apartments
12 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millbrook, AL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
56 Pine Meadow Circle
56 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
Last updated June 12 at 01:36pm
1 Unit Available
119 Pine Meadows Circle
119 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1000 sqft
This cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex is located near Millbrook. Would be perfect for a starter home. There is a fenced in back yard, and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrook
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
8 Units Available
The Point at Fairview
669 Covered Bridge Pkwy, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1097 sqft
Conveniently located near golf courses, shopping and downtown Montgomery. Close to I-65. Units feature washer/dryer, tons of light and central A/C. Swimming pool, fitness center and dog park on premises.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrook
Verified
Last updated June 12 at 12:48pm
9 Units Available
Legacy at Summerchase
100 McQueen-Smith Rd, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
983 sqft
Come experience the way of life at Legacy at Summerchase Apartments where quality and comfort meet. Legacy at Summerchase is conveniently and centrally located in the very desirable Prattville area.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3303 Hogan Road
3303 Hogan Road, Holtville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$720
880 sqft
Charming 2 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Home in Deatsville! - This Charming Home is Waiting Just For YOU! The 2 Bedroom Home sits on a half acre lot with a screened-in porch - plenty of outdoor space for warm-weather fun! Inside includes a nicely updated
Last updated April 22 at 11:12am
1 Unit Available
778 East 6th Street
778 E 6th St, Prattville, AL
2 Bedrooms
$675
1366 sqft
VIEW THIS PROPERTY ON YOUR OWN! Copy this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://homes.rently.
Results within 10 miles of Millbrook
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4356 HIllside Oaks Circle
4356 Hillside Oaks Drive, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
1204 sqft
Home for Rent in Hillside Oaks! - 2 bedroom, 2 bath home in Hillside Oaks! Offers a split floor plan with hardwood floors throughout most of home. New carpet being installed in Master bedroom.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Old Cloverdale
1 Unit Available
1435 E. Fairview B
1435 East Fairview Avenue, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$900
Walking Distance from Huntingdon College! - Welcome to 1435 E. Fairview Apt. B! This apartment is very conveniently located within walking distance of Huntingdon College as well as the Cloverdale Entertainment District.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Forest Park
1 Unit Available
2662 E 3rd Street
2662 E 3rd St, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$750
** 2 bed, 1 bath ** Apartment for Rent! - Nice hardwood floors in this 2 bedroom apartment set it off! New paint and a fully equipped kitchen make this place irresistible! A nice fireplace and ceiling fans are a huge plus, as well as the
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1709 Miriam Street
1709 Miriam St, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$525
1709 Miriam Street Available 08/01/20 1709 Miriam St (Available 8/1/2020) - Charming 2 bedroom and 1 bath second floor apartment above a duplex. Newly installed parking pad allows you to keep your vehicle off the street.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
407 Heustess St # A
407 Heustess Street, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$500
510 sqft
2 bedrooms 1 bath apartment. Make an appointment to view this nice apartment today!
Last updated June 12 at 12:19pm
Garden District
1 Unit Available
1940 Norman Bridge Ct.
1940 Norman Bridge Court, Montgomery, AL
2 Bedrooms
$850
1421 sqft
SHOWING WILL BEGIN AFTER THE 15TH AS OF RIGHT NOW! 2 bed, 1 bathroom quaint Cloverdale charmer located in the cul-de-sac on Norman Bridge Ct.