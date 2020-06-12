Apartment List
/
AL
/
millbrook
/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:57 AM

83 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Millbrook, AL

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
645 McKeithen Place
645 Mckeithen Place, Millbrook, AL
SPRING SPECIAL! PLACE YOUR HOLDING FEE BY MAY 31, 2020 & RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT ON THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED HOME. Welcome home to tons of natural light and updated kitchen appliances.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
394 Gardenia Road
394 Gardenia Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
2145 sqft
394 Gardenia Road Available 08/24/20 COMING SOON! - Brick and vinyl Siding spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home with Family room, bonus room and Sun Porch. 2145 square feet. (RLNE2865610)

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
48 Pine Meadow Circle
48 Pine Meadows Circle, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1455 sqft
48 Pine Meadow Circle - 48 Pine Meadow Circle Available 07/20/20 COMING SOON! - Adorable 3 Bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse in Millbrook! Only 10 mins from Maxwell air force base and zoned for the Stanhope school district! Very spacious bedrooms and

1 of 10

Last updated June 9 at 01:40pm
1 Unit Available
28 Pinewood Drive
28 Pinewood Drive, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1300 sqft
This is a NICE home just down from the center of Millbrook! The great room is expansive with a cozy wood burning fireplace for those cold winter nights. The bathrooms and kitchen has been updated and the hardwood floors have as well.

1 of 1

Last updated April 16 at 11:08am
1 Unit Available
60 Sage Brush
60 Sage Brush, Millbrook, AL
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 21

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
545 McRae Road
545 Mcree Road, Millbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1978 sqft
Peaceful & Convenient Location! - Welcome to 545 McRae Road! This beautiful home sits in a wonderful community located just outside the city making it perfect for those not wanting to be in the middle of the hustle and bustle but still wishing to be

1 of 9

Last updated April 3 at 11:37am
1 Unit Available
272 Daffodil Court
272 Daffodil Drive, Millbrook, AL
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.
Results within 1 mile of Millbrook

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
88 Oakwood Drive
88 Oakwood Drive, Elmore County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1794 sqft
This is a BEAUTIFUL home in Deatsville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and a great room that has soaring ceilings and a cozy, wood burning fireplace. The bedrooms are spacious and offer plenty of light.

1 of 34

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1359 Tullahoma Drive
1359 Tullahoma Dr, Prattville, AL
1359 Tullahoma Drive Available 08/01/20 Beautiful Home in Glennbrook - Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom home in Glennbrook! Right down the street from the splash pad, swimming pool and playground.

1 of 37

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1113 Benjamin Way
1113 Benjamin Way, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
2367 sqft
1113 Benjamin Way Available 07/13/20 COMING SOON!! - Conveniently locate at The Ridge at Prattville Farms. Only minutes from I-65, major shopping areas, restaurants, and less than 30 minutes from Maxwell Air Force Base.

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1009 Thistle Rd
1009 Thistle Rd, Prattville, AL
Lovely 4 bedroom, 2 bath home located in Highland Ridge Neighborhood in Prattville.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 10:16pm
1 Unit Available
122 Glennbrooke Ln
122 Glennbrooke Ln, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1543 sqft
3 bed 2 bathroom home located in the gorgeous Glennbrooke subdivision in Prattville. This home boasts a large eat in kitchen, equipped with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops.
Results within 5 miles of Millbrook

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
202 Juniper Court
202 Juniper Ct, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1325 sqft
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
313 Sheila Boulevard
313 Sheila Blvd, Prattville, AL
This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
116 Graylynn Drive
116 Graylynn Dr, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,105
1299 sqft
This is a lovely home with beautiful curb-appeal located in Prattville! It has hardwood floors, a spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances. The bathrooms are updated and the bedrooms are newly carpeted.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
351 Gardendale Drive
351 Gardendale Drive, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$675
1260 sqft
** 3 bed 2 bath ** North Side! - This 3 bed 2 bath home wont last long! It has nice tile floors, fresh paint, newer matching appliances in the kitchen and two living areas! Call today and make it yours! Qualifications - No Felonies, Good Rental

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1001 Newton Street
1001 Newton St, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1053 sqft
- (RLNE5844266)

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1534 Midway St.
1534 Midway Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$715
1120 sqft
1534 Midway Street - Welcome Home to 1534 Midway. This home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths. Enter the front door to a nice size living room, and then into the eat in kitchen. there is a laundry room with a separate entrance to the back yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2933 Lower Wetumpka Rd.
2933 Lower Wetumpka Road, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1430 sqft
AVAILABLE NOW! - ****MOVE IN SPECIAL: HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTH'S RENT WITH QUALIFIED TENANT & SIGNED LEASE!!****This beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath home is located at 2933 Lower Wetumpka Road! The living area has a lovely fireplace and leads into

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1271 Cross Creek Road
1271 Cross Creek Rd, Prattville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
- (RLNE5193651)

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1170 Josephine Avenue
1170 Josephine Ave, Prattville, AL
1170 Josephine Avenue Available 08/17/20 COMING SOON! - This home at 1170 Josephine Avenue is located in Prattville and in a quite neighborhood! The home has an open floor plan and is sitting on a huge lot! The living area is spacious and has luxury

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2126 Waterstone Drive
2126 Waterstone Dr, Elmore County, AL
Home for rent in Deatsville - 4BR/2BA on a cul-de-sac lot. The house features granite counter tops in the kitchen & baths. Stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Hardwood floors in the great room, kitchen, dining room.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
311 Cambridge
311 Cambridge St, Prattville, AL
311 Cambridge Available 07/01/20 Home in Prattville - Beautiful open split floor plan. 4 bedrooms/2.5 baths, double garage. Large eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar, formal dining room, great-room with gas fireplace.

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1616 Yarbrough St
1616 Yarbrough Street, Montgomery, AL
3 Bedrooms
$550
945 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1616 Yarbrough St in Montgomery. View photos, descriptions and more!

Similar Pages

Millbrook 2 BedroomsMillbrook 3 BedroomsMillbrook Apartments with Balcony
Millbrook Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMillbrook Apartments with Parking
Millbrook Dog Friendly ApartmentsMillbrook Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALHoover, ALPrattville, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, AL
Clanton, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, ALMontevallo, ALChelsea, AL
Sylacauga, ALCalera, ALTroy, ALChildersburg, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn University at Montgomery
Faulkner University