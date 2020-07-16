All apartments in Jefferson County
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:53 PM

5848 Cheshire Cove Trail

5848 Cheshire Cove Trail · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
Location

5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL 35111

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail · Avail. now

$1,540

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Home for Rent in McCalla...COMING SOON!!! - Call today to be added to the waiting list to view this home! (205-824-5008) Our Leasing Team will call you when the home is available for showings and move in.

This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen has a large island, pantry, recessed lights, granite counter tops, and tons of cabinet space. Eat in kitchen, large backyard and patio; great for grilling and entertaining! Master bedroom suite is spacious, complete with master bath, double vanity and large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms with ample closet space. Pet friendly home.

**Addendum required.**

Resident to verify schools & utilities: Alabama power, Warrior River Water/Sewer

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process.

http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

(RLNE3417424)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail have any available units?
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail has a unit available for $1,540 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail have?
Some of 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail pet-friendly?
Yes, 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail is pet friendly.
Does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail offer parking?
Yes, 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail offers parking.
Does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail have a pool?
No, 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail does not have a pool.
Does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail have accessible units?
No, 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail does not have accessible units.
Does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail has units with dishwashers.
Does 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5848 Cheshire Cove Trail has units with air conditioning.
