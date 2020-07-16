5848 Cheshire Cove Trail

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Home for Rent in McCalla...COMING SOON!!! - Call today to be added to the waiting list to view this home! (205-824-5008) Our Leasing Team will call you when the home is available for showings and move in.



This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms. The kitchen has a large island, pantry, recessed lights, granite counter tops, and tons of cabinet space. Eat in kitchen, large backyard and patio; great for grilling and entertaining! Master bedroom suite is spacious, complete with master bath, double vanity and large walk in closet. Three additional bedrooms with ample closet space. Pet friendly home.



**Addendum required.**



Resident to verify schools & utilities: Alabama power, Warrior River Water/Sewer



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



The security deposit for the rental home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee (non refundable) is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the rental home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process.



http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



