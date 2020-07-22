/
blount county
101 Apartments for rent in Blount County, AL📍
1 Unit Available
371 Orange Blossom Trail
371 Orange Blossom Trail, Hayden, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
1368 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave This home features laminate flooring throughout the kitchen and in the bathrooms, carpet flooring in the bedrooms and hardwood in the living
1 Unit Available
25 Moss Rock Circle
25 Moss Rock Circle, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
1 Unit Available
1436 Deans Ferry Road
1436 Deans Ferry Road, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1372 sqft
1 Unit Available
123 Dogwood Circle
123 Dogwood Lane, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1040 sqft
1 Unit Available
375 Ridgewood Drive
375 Ridgewood Drive, Blount County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1344 sqft
1 Unit Available
309 Redwood Lane
309 Redwood Lane, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1188 sqft
1 Unit Available
1271 Railroad Drive
1271 Railroad Drive, Blount County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1651 sqft
What a spectacular country home in Hayden! There is a privated driveway and lots of parking. The covered front porch wraps around the side of the house to the fenced-in side yard.
1 Unit Available
86 North Hollow Alley
86 North Hollow Alley, Blount County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
86 North Hollow Alley Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Hayden - Home for rent in the Village at Blount Springs neighborhood. This home is beautiful and unique with its Skybox design that has charm and character. It features 3 bedrooms, 3.
1 Unit Available
581 Thomas Road
581 Thomas Rd, Hayden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
581 Thomas Road Available 08/14/20 Home for rent in Hayden - This is a property located right off Hwy 160 in the Hayden area. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a larger covered front porch.
Results within 1 mile of Blount County
1 Unit Available
9302 Marsh Mountain Road
9302 Marsh Mountain Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1250 sqft
1 Unit Available
2508 Warrior Trafford Rd
2508 Warrior - Trafford Road, Trafford, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1637 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Trafford, with 4 beds, 2 bath,granite counters, luxury flooring, a covered porch, a carport, a FULLY Fenced Yard and a flat lot!
1 Unit Available
2448 1st St
2448 1st Street, Trafford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$930
1152 sqft
This property located in Trafford with 3 beds, 2 bath and newly renovated granite counters and luxury flooring throughout!! A storage building, a covered porch and a fully fenced yard!! Call us TODAY at 205-410-8785 to set up a showing!
Results within 5 miles of Blount County
1 Unit Available
11103 HWY 278 E
11103 US Highway 278 E, Holly Pond, AL
Studio
$3,500
7627 sqft
FOR LEASE, PREVIOUSLY FAMILY DOLLAR BUILDING, HIGH VISIBILITY
1 Unit Available
6719 Ridgewood Drive
6719 Ridgewood Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1464 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in. The home is a 3 bedroom 2 bath.
1 Unit Available
5794 Henry Black Drive
5794 Henry Black Dr, Pinson, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1548 sqft
1 Unit Available
5439 Faucett Road
5439 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1448 sqft
1 Unit Available
6546 Telia Drive
6546 Telia Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1023 sqft
The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Electric Stove This home features carpet flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, vinyl flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living room.
1 Unit Available
5922 Debbie Drive
5922 Debbie Drive, Clay, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,315
1413 sqft
Come view this beautiful home in Trussville! It has an eat-in kitchen with black appliances including a flat-top stove. There is a shaded back porch, and a fenced-in area for pets.
1 Unit Available
5427 Faucett Road
5427 Faucett Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1148 sqft
Check out this split-level home with a bright living and an upgraded kitchen! You don't have to look any further, this is the home for you! The kitchen has stainless steel appliances, a flat-top stove, granite counters, and an under mounted sink.
1 Unit Available
5876 Janet Drive
5876 Janet Drive, Clay, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1277 sqft
1 Unit Available
8368 Country Circle
8368 Country Circle, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1402 sqft
1 Unit Available
44 Lisa Lane
44 Lisa Ln, St. Clair County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1328 sqft
1 Unit Available
408 S Highland Drive
408 South Highland Drive, Warrior, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for rent in Warrior - This is a single family home located in Warrior. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage unit, a large yard, & a closed in carport for storage or entertainment.
1 Unit Available
304 Reed Way
304 Reed Way, Kimberly, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1723 sqft
304 Reed Way Available 08/01/20 Kimberly 2 story house built 2017, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with fenced in Backyard - The house is located inside Doss Ferry Subdivision which is within the city limits of Kimberly.
