walker county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM
29 Apartments for rent in Walker County, AL📍
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1515 New Prospect Road
1515 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New Construction Home for Rent in Jasper, AL...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1525 New Prospect Road
1525 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New Construction Home for Rent in Jasper, AL...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1505 New Prospect Road
1505 New Prospect Road, Jasper, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1843 sqft
New construction home for rent in Jasper, AL...
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3209 Thomas Rd
3209 Thomas Rd, Jasper, AL
3 Bedrooms
$810
1008 sqft
This amazing property with 3 beds and 1 bath is located in Jasper!!! All is newly renovated on the inside from granite counter tops to luxury flooring throughout and a wonderful covered porch outside!! What are you waiting for? Call us NOW at
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
7938 Highway 5
7938 Highway 5, Walker County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1350 sqft
Check this newly property located in Nauvoo with 3 beds, 2 bath, granite counters, luxury flooring, storage building, a covered porch and a flat lot! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785 to schedule a showing!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
6451 Old Birmingham Hwy
6451 Old Birmingham Hwy, Walker County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$990
1541 sqft
Newly renovated property located in Jasper with 4 beds, 2 bath, Granite Counters, Luxury Flooring , a covered porch and a flat lot! Call us at 205-410-8785!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
45 Levine St
45 Levine Street, Parrish, AL
3 Bedrooms
$725
1358 sqft
Check out this newly renovated home in Parrish, It has 3 beds and 1 bathroom, the inside is fully renovated with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint and luxury flooring throughout!!!Don't miss the chance to live in this wonderful home!! Call us
Last updated June 8 at 05:42 PM
1 Unit Available
1602 14th Avenue East
1602 14th Ave E, Jasper, AL
1 Bedroom
$575
703 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No
Results within 10 miles of Walker County
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Moss Rock Circle
25 Moss Rock Circle, Smoke Rise, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1352 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
5405 Valleyview Trail
5405 Valleyview Trail, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1376 sqft
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
4958 Valleyview Terrace
4958 Valleyview Terrace, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1100 sqft
AVAILABLE now accepting applications for this home. This inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
230 Poplar Springs Drive
230 Poplar Springs Drive, Sylvan Springs, AL
3 Bedrooms
$975
1075 sqft
What a cute house! There is new flooring throughout the living room and eat-in kitchen. The back yard is flat and spacious, and there is a carport on the side. The master has a private powder room, with extra storage.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2501 Oak Leaf Drive
2501 Oak Leaf Drive, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1162 sqft
There is new flooring throughout this spacious home! All 3 bedrooms have no carpet, large sizes, and plenty of closet space. The master has a private bathroom with a stand-up shower. The kitchen is eat-in with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
2879 Woodruff Mill Road
2879 Woodruff Mill Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
2300 sqft
This split-level home has been waiting for you! Upstairs is the living room and kitchen with new flooring and open space! There are two bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
349 Center Avenue Northwest
349 Center Avenue Northwest, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$965
1312 sqft
To self-tour this Property, copy and paste this link in your browser: homes.rently.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
629 Portercrest Road
629 Portercrest Road, Graysville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1968 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is the perfect home for anyone.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
408 S Highland Drive
408 South Highland Drive, Warrior, AL
3 Bedrooms
$995
Home for rent in Warrior - This is a single family home located in Warrior. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a storage unit, a large yard, & a closed in carport for storage or entertainment.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
325 Cypress Avenue
325 Cypress Avenue, Mulga, AL
3 Bedrooms
$650
1160 sqft
325 Cypress Avenue Available 08/01/20 Charming 1930's 3 Bedroom Cottage in Mulga, Ala.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
304 Reed Way
304 Reed Way, Kimberly, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
1723 sqft
304 Reed Way Available 08/01/20 Kimberly 2 story house built 2017, 3 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house with fenced in Backyard - The house is located inside Doss Ferry Subdivision which is within the city limits of Kimberly.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
581 Thomas Road
581 Thomas Rd, Hayden, AL
2 Bedrooms
$595
581 Thomas Road Available 08/14/20 Home for rent in Hayden - This is a property located right off Hwy 160 in the Hayden area. It features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, & a larger covered front porch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3100 Hillcrest Trace
3100 Hillcrest Trace, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
3100 Hillcrest Trace Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Adamsville - This is a home in the Hillcrest Highlands subdivision in Adamsville. It features 3 bedrooms & 3 bathrooms. It has a large, wrap-around, covered front porch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9384 Hoffman Place
9384 Hoffman Place, Warrior, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
Home for Rent in Warrior, AL...Available to View NOW!!! - 4 Bedroom/ 2 bath with 2 car garage home for rent in a great location, just minutes from I65! Located in the Smith Glen subdivision.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
4428 Old Jasper Hwy
4428 Old Jasper Highway, Adamsville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
1050 sqft
You will not want to miss this amazing 3 bedroom / 2 bathroom home in Adamsville!! HUGE kitchen, adorable front porch, fenced in backyard, hardwood flooring throughout - this is perfect for you and your family!!! Call today to see this one!!
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
5325 Washburn Dr
5325 Washburn Drive, Adamsville, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,130
1800 sqft
This property located in Adamsville with 5 beds, 2 bath is newly renovated inside from granite counters to luxury flooring throughout! It has a garage, a car port,a storage building, a covered porch, a Fully Fenced Yard and a Flat lot! Call us TODAY
