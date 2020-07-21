Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool internet access 24hr maintenance yoga

Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL. Our apartments offer one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, where you're sure to find the perfect home for the lifestyle you're looking for. You'll also find comfortable amenities and a convenient location - our apartments near Crestwood and Avondale mean you're close to some of Birmingham's most exciting neighborhoods, best new features, and popular attractions.



In your own home, you'll find an efficient appliance package, luxurious hardwood-style flooring, plush carpeting, and beautiful fireplaces in select homes. A private patio or balcony means you have the perfect place to gather with friends, have a drink, and enjoy looking out over the glow of Birmingham's city lights.



Our pet-friendly apartments are beautifully landscaped with mature trees and perfectly manicured lawns. It's the perfect place to take a stroll with your leashed, four-legged friend. You'll also enjoy knowing our on-site management and maintenance teams are ready to take care of your needs. Ready to see The VUE at Crestwood Apartments for yourself? Contact us today to learn more or schedule your personal tour!