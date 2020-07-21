All apartments in Birmingham
The VUE at Crestwood

1000 Eagle View Dr · (205) 736-8170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: NEWVUE2020 - 1/2 off app & admin - $25.00 off for each applicant
Location

1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL 35212
Oak Ridge Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1024H · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1026I · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

Unit 1002G · Avail. now

$869

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 820 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1008E · Avail. Sep 14

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 1008D · Avail. Sep 5

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 1028A · Avail. Sep 23

$1,129

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1028H · Avail. Sep 5

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1435 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The VUE at Crestwood.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
internet access
24hr maintenance
yoga
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL. Our apartments offer one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, where you're sure to find the perfect home for the lifestyle you're looking for. You'll also find comfortable amenities and a convenient location - our apartments near Crestwood and Avondale mean you're close to some of Birmingham's most exciting neighborhoods, best new features, and popular attractions.

In your own home, you'll find an efficient appliance package, luxurious hardwood-style flooring, plush carpeting, and beautiful fireplaces in select homes. A private patio or balcony means you have the perfect place to gather with friends, have a drink, and enjoy looking out over the glow of Birmingham's city lights.

Our pet-friendly apartments are beautifully landscaped with mature trees and perfectly manicured lawns. It's the perfect place to take a stroll with your leashed, four-legged friend. You'll also enjoy knowing our on-site management and maintenance teams are ready to take care of your needs. Ready to see The VUE at Crestwood Apartments for yourself? Contact us today to learn more or schedule your personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 one time fee (non-refundable)
limit: 2 max allowed
rent: $20
restrictions: Breed and type restrictions apply. Please contact us for more info.
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The VUE at Crestwood have any available units?
The VUE at Crestwood has 9 units available starting at $869 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does The VUE at Crestwood have?
Some of The VUE at Crestwood's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The VUE at Crestwood currently offering any rent specials?
The VUE at Crestwood is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: NEWVUE2020 - 1/2 off app & admin - $25.00 off for each applicant
Is The VUE at Crestwood pet-friendly?
Yes, The VUE at Crestwood is pet friendly.
Does The VUE at Crestwood offer parking?
Yes, The VUE at Crestwood offers parking.
Does The VUE at Crestwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, The VUE at Crestwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The VUE at Crestwood have a pool?
Yes, The VUE at Crestwood has a pool.
Does The VUE at Crestwood have accessible units?
No, The VUE at Crestwood does not have accessible units.
Does The VUE at Crestwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The VUE at Crestwood has units with dishwashers.
