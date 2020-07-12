/
liberty highlands
144 Apartments for rent in Liberty Highlands, Birmingham, AL
Last updated July 12 at 06:33pm
13 Units Available
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$907
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1039 sqft
The layouts at Somerset at Trussville Apartments, community design and amenities are top of the line. You'll be able to pick the floor plan that fits your taste by choosing from our several studio, 1 bedroom, 2 bedroom and 3 bedroom layouts.
Results within 1 mile of Liberty Highlands
1 Unit Available
202 Birdie Street
202 Birdie Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1205 sqft
For Rent in Trussville - Super cute 3bd/2ba duplex located right in the heart of Trussville, in the award winning Trussville City school district! This home is convenient to shopping, dining & major interstates.
1 Unit Available
144 Yvonne Street
144 Yvonne Street, Trussville, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1165 sqft
144 Yvonne Street Available 07/15/20 Great 3 Bedroom Home in Trussville - **COMING SOON*** This comfy 3 bathroom 2 bath home has wonderful hardwood floors throughout the home. Stone, Wood-burning fireplace in living room.
1 Unit Available
1597 Hamby Ave
1597 Hamby Avenue, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
858 sqft
All newly renovated property located in Irondale with 3 beds, 1 bath, a covered porch and a storage building!! Call us NOW at 205-410-8785!!
Results within 5 miles of Liberty Highlands
Onyx at 600
600 Earline Cir, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$600
927 sqft
Welcome to Onyx at 600 Apartments. Please know our community is under new ownership and management. These recent changes will lead to improved customer service satisfaction and the overall quality of community living.
Ascot Place
544 Gadsden Hwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$655
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$675
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1163 sqft
Excellent location close to Roebuck Plaza, Alabama Theater, and Railroad Park. Community includes playground, sand volleyball court, and fitness center. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, dining spaces, and lighted vanities.
The VUE at Crestwood
1000 Eagle View Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$869
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1435 sqft
Perched atop Eagle View Drive, you'll have a bird's eye view of The Magic City when you live at The VUE at Crestwood Apartments in Birmingham, AL.
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Magnolia Court
32 Westchester Ct, Center Point, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
654 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$775
864 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1076 sqft
Magnolia Court Apartments, where we offer Luxury Living at Affordable Prices. Our property is located in Center Point, just moments from major highways and interstates as well as Metro bus stop service.
Livingston Oaks
5401 Livingston Oaks Cir, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$780
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1280 sqft
Extravagance you can afford! There's a special feeling and warmth about the place you call home. The team at Livingston Oaks is committed to creating that perfect sense of home.
Carson Landing
741 15th Ct NW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$690
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$980
1102 sqft
Welcome home!
The Union at Cooper Hill
1423 Montclair Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$825
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
925 sqft
Units with open living and dining areas in an urban setting near I-20 and downtown Birmingham. Convenient and close to grocery stores, restaurants and shopping.
1220 Woodslee Street
1220 Woodslee Street, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1044 sqft
Birmingham/Roebuck - 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath. Hardwood floors, Living room/dining room combo, eat in kitchen and side patio. TOTAL ELECTRIC!!! To take a video tour of this home go to www.barringtonrealestateco.com (RLNE5924817)
1181 Dogwood Lane
1181 Dogwood Lane, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Birmingham!!! - Come see this adorable 3 bed/1 bath property in Roebuck Garden Estates! This one level home has beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout.
329 Alpine Street
329 Alpine Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1274 sqft
329 Alpine Street Available 08/03/20 3 Bed 2 Bath Home in Irondale - This 3 Bed, 2 bath home has Hardwood floors in the living and bedrooms. Ceramic tile floor in the kitchen. marble granite counter-tops. Stainless steel appliances.
433 15th Lane NW
433 15th Lane Northwest, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1044 sqft
Three bedroom two bath house for rent - This three bedroom two bath house is ready to be rented. The owner has just renovated this house fresh paint and carpet in this house. A large den for football saturdays.
217 75th Street North
217 75th Street North, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1570 sqft
217 75th Str N—East Lake - Please email tradingearth.office@gmail.com for viewing and application information. 3 bedrooms, 2 bath home in East Lake. Refrigerator included. All electric with washer/dryer connections. (RLNE5874369)
1398 Creekside Glen
1398 Creekside Gln, Irondale, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1275 sqft
Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! - Beautiful Chestnut Floorpan for Lease in Grants Mill Valley! (RLNE5849073)
731 81st St S
731 81st Street South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$800
1221 sqft
Home for rent in East Lake!!! Move in by 7/15/20 to receive 1/2 off security deposit! AVAILABLE NOW!!! - *****Lease & Move In by 7/15/20 to receive 1/2 OFF of your SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! (12-13 month lease required)***** 3 bed/1 bath home for rent all
441 86th PL
441 86th Place South, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$875
1200 sqft
- (RLNE5821031)
8613 9th Ct South
8613 9th Court South, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$825
1100 sqft
2 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-friendly* / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Microwave This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms,
104 Lawson Drive
104 Lawson Drive, Birmingham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$825
104 Lawson Drive Available 08/01/20 Home for rent in Center Point **Section 8 OK** - Home for rent in Center Point, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom and an attached carport. NO PETS.
22 Cross Creek Drive
22 Cross Creek Drive, Mountain Brook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
2652 sqft
For Rent - For Rent (RLNE5541645)
2244 2nd Place NE
2244 2nd Place Northeast, Center Point, AL
3 Bedrooms
$860
Remodeled home available for rent in Center Point! HALF OFF SECURITY DEPOSIT!!! Deposit Pending!!! - **LEASE AND MOVE IN BY 4/15/2020 AND PAY 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT ON A 13-MONTH LEASE*** Charming, newly remodeled one level brick home for rent on a
