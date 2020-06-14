Apartment List
/
AL
/
chelsea
/
apartments with garage
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

37 Apartments for rent in Chelsea, AL with garage

Chelsea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

1 of 22

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
537 Polo Way
537 Polo Way, Chelsea, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,435
Spacious Town Home in Chelsea! Available to View NOW! $1400 GIFT CARD OR 1 MONTH FREE! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Town Home for rent in Chelsea! Great location directly behind Publix, Regions Bank and several restaurants.
Results within 5 miles of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,198
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,457
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1435 sqft
New premier community in north Shelby offers open floor plans, kitchen islands, granite counters, fireplace, wood flooring, walk-in closets, private entry from garage. Enjoy green community, salt-water pool, controlled access, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
11 Units Available
The Outlook at Greystone
7278 Cahaba Valley Rd, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$920
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,040
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
988 sqft
One- to three-bedroom Birmingham apartment homes featuring walk-in closets, pantries and city views. Community amenities include a 24-hour gym, a dog park and a pool. Near highways 280 and 119, shopping and dining.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
14 Units Available
The Point at Oak Mountain
1 Stonecrest Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$910
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1488 sqft
Beautiful location in the Greystone area close to shops and dining. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with in-home washer/dryer, private patio/balcony and hardwood floors. Community features volleyball court, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:59am
22 Units Available
Kenley
10 Kenley Way, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
1042 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1470 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
2068 sqft
Comfortable apartments with a fireplace and ceiling fans. Tenants get access to a pool, gym and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Easy access to US Route 280. Close to Oak Mountain State Park.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4963 Mountain View Parkway
4963 Mountain View Parkway, Shelby County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2522 sqft
Remodeled Home - Oak Mountain Schools - Most Convenient Location - What a GREAT HOME!! Special features include new hardwoods that run throughout most of the main level, new granite in the kitchen and bathrooms, new stainless steel appliances, new

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4525 Lake Valley Drive
4525 Lake Valley Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1719 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 4525 Lake Valley Drive! This 3bedroom/2bath home is located just off Valleydale Road in Hoover.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3283 N Broken Bow Dr.
3283 North Broken Bow Drive, Meadowbrook, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2104 sqft
3283 N Broken Bow Dr. Available 07/08/20 3283 N Broken Bow Dr. (N Shelby/Oak Mtn) - 3 bedroom 2 bath home with finished basement in popular Broken Bow subdivision off Hwy 119 in North Shelby County.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
367 Talon Drive
367 Talon Drive, Shelby County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,665
1987 sqft
367 Talon Drive - Welcome Home to 367 Talon Drive! Located in the Eagle Point subdivision, this great 3bedroom/2bath home is a perfect fit for all your needs. It has a large living room with cozy fireplace and access tot he screen porch area.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1516 Laurens St
1516 Laurens Street, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2305 sqft
3 Beds & 2.5 Baths House* / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon for touring during the 1st week of July!!! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available. *Furniture in the pictures is not included.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
445 North Lake Road
445 North Lake Road, Hoover, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
2100 sqft
Female roommate wanted - Roommate wanted. The owner of this two bedroom two bath home needs a roommate. All utilities are provided including: water, electricity, gas, cable and internet.

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
469 Dogwood Cir
469 Dogwood Circle, Shelby County, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,695
2942 sqft
*** COMING SOON*** Wow!! This house has everything!! Huge lot, open floor plan, AMAZING kitchen, 400 square foot deck, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, and 3 full bathrooms - located in Hoover area!! This house has 2900 square feet and everything is new in

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
1221 BOUNDARY ST
1221 Boundary Street, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
Spacious family home in the desirable Beaumont neighborhood just off Valleydale Rd and Hwy 280 in Inverness. This 4 bedroom / 2.
Results within 10 miles of Chelsea
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4980 Paradise Lake Circle
4980 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
4980 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/06/20 Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle - Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle A Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living Room, 2 Car Garage and Very

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Chelsea, AL

Chelsea apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

Similar Pages

Chelsea 3 BedroomsChelsea Apartments with BalconyChelsea Apartments with Garage
Chelsea Apartments with ParkingChelsea Apartments with Pool
Chelsea Dog Friendly ApartmentsChelsea Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL
Margaret, ALGadsden, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALBessemer, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALOxford, ALGrayson Valley, AL
Fultondale, ALHelena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALMillbrook, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALAnniston, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University