Last updated June 14 2020

13 Apartments for rent in Lincoln, AL with garage

Lincoln apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
655 White Oak Circle
655 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
73 Maple Leaf Drive
73 Maple Leaf Drive, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Welcome home to a brand new Subdivision in Lincoln, AL! This open floor plan will be sure to wow your family and friends upon entry. The beautiful hardwood floors will lead you throughout the open floor plan.

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
131 Maple Leaf Drive
131 Maple Leaf Dr, Lincoln, AL
Studio
$1,375
1 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACE! SPACE! SPACE! Do you love to entertain and love an open floor concept? This home is nestled in Grandview Estates and features a split floor plan with sunlight pouring in from every direction! This home is definitely a must see with, 3

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
585 White Oak Cir
585 White Oak Cir, Lincoln, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1613 sqft
Be the first family to live in this gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home. The open floor plan gives you plenty of space for entertainment. The kitchen features ample countertop space, a microwave, a stove, and a dishwasher.
Results within 1 mile of Lincoln

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
106 White Oak Circle
106 White Oak Cir, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1801 sqft
Great NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
10 Hawk Lane
10 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1801 sqft
NEW Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
44 Maple Leaf Drive
44 Maple Leaf Dr, Talladega County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1804 sqft
Two Level Home for Rent in Lincoln, Al...

Last updated June 14
1 Unit Available
15 Hawk Lane
15 Hawk Ln, Talladega County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,299
1640 sqft
Four bedroom home available in Lincoln, Alabama. Home has living room, dining area, kitchen, garage access, four bedrooms and two baths. Home is 1640 square feet. Pets case by case. Hardwoods and plush carpet upstairs. Washer dryer hookups.
Results within 5 miles of Lincoln
Verified

Last updated June 14
12 Units Available
Maple Village
2100 Maple Village Ct, Pell City, AL
1 Bedroom
$985
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1020 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1390 sqft
Pell City’s premier apartments in Pell City! Located minutes from Logan Martin Lake and close to the area’s growing shopping, entertainment, and restaurants.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
265 HILLSTONE DR
265 Hillstone Dr, Pell City, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1511 sqft
Pell City Home - One level home in beautiful subdivision. Large living & dining room with gorgeous hardwood floors. Spacious eat in kitchen with all appliances to include stove, dishwasher, built in microwave and refrigerator.
Results within 10 miles of Lincoln

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4107 Brecon Circle
4107 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1300 sqft
4107 Brecon Circle Available 06/15/20 Newly renovated - great street! - OPEN HOUSE: TBD Apply online at www.trustedhomes.com.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
57 Access Road
57 Access Rd, Oxford, AL
3 Bedrooms
$950
1481 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom/1.5 bath home - This cozy home is located minutes from I-20 and the Oxford Exchange. This home offers 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with a one car garage. There is hardwood floors throughout the living, dining, and kitchen.

Last updated April 8
1 Unit Available
4109 Brecon Cir
4109 Brecon Circle, Talladega, AL
3 Bedrooms
$920
1584 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 1 bath listing in Talladega that you shouldn't miss!! All is newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Lincoln, AL

Lincoln apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

