Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:34 AM

58 Apartments for rent in Helena, AL with garage

Helena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily strugg... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
102 Augusta Way
102 Augusta Way, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,610
1800 sqft
102 Augusta Way Available 07/20/20 Home in Helena...available to see with 48 hours notice! - Great home in Helena! 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Home in Helena's Augusta Pointe. The kitchen is a must! Walking distance to Gobblers Knob Swim & Tennis Club.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
122 St. Charles Drive
122 St Charles Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
122 St. Charles Drive Available 06/26/20 Great Home in the Heart of Helena - Available to View!!! - Call today to schedule a viewing!! Located in the Heart of Helena, this 3BR/2BA home all on one level is ready for immediate possession.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
349 Old Cahaba Trail
349 Old Cahaba Trail, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
Beautiful Home in Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home available in Old Cahaba Subdivision! Beautiful laminate floors in living room, formal dining room, kitchen and eat in kitchen area.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
116 Squire Drive
116 Squire Drive, Helena, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
116 Squire Drive Available 05/07/19 Beautiful Home In Helena!! HAS BEEN RENTED!!! 1/2 SECURITY DEPOSIT AND...
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
318 Mills Way
318 Mills Way, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1328 sqft
318 Mills Way Available 06/17/20 Coming Soon! - Welcome home To 318 Mills Way! This beautiful 3bedroom/2bath home is located in the heart of Pelham with convenience to great dining, shopping, and interstate access.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
276 Creekside Lane
276 Creekside Lane, Pelham, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
276 Creekside Lane Available 05/01/20 Great Home Located in Holland Lakes of Pelham - Large Backyard, 2 Car Attached Garage on the Side. Nice updated Kitchen & spacious rooms. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5644465)
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,060
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Last updated June 14 at 12:01am
5 Units Available
The Huntley
100 Huntley Apartment Dr, Pelham, AL
1 Bedroom
$920
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Located in the heart of Alabama, Huntley Apartments offers you an ambiance of relaxed charm in a beautiful setting. Nestled in the Alabama hillside with several acres of grass and trees, the Huntley offers something for everyone.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4980 Paradise Lake Circle
4980 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
4980 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/06/20 Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle - Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle A Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living Room, 2 Car Garage and Very

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
140 Brent Way
140 Brent Way, Alabaster, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1960 sqft
140 Brent Way - Welcome home to 140 Brent Way! This charming 3bedroom/2bath home is nestled on a quiet cul-de-sac in the Brentwood neighborhood of Weatherly in Alabaster.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
597 Whitestone Way
597 White Stone Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2415 sqft
597 Whitestone Way Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way! A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
Home for Rent in McCalla...Available to View NOW! - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage! Open floor plan. Master and 3 guest bedrooms on main level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla... Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4525 Lake Valley Drive
4525 Lake Valley Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1719 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome home to 4525 Lake Valley Drive! This 3bedroom/2bath home is located just off Valleydale Road in Hoover.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
549 North Grande View Trail
549 North Grande View Trail, Alabaster, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,910
549 North Grande View Trail Available 07/10/20 Home for Rent in Grande View Estates...Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!!! - Brand New 4 bedroom, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5584 Park Side Road
5584 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
5584 Park Side Road Available 09/03/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - View With a 48 Hour Notice!! - Great location in Lake Cyrus subdivision, minutes from shopping, restaurants, I65 & I20/59. Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2400 Southwood Trace
2400 Southwood Trace, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3100 sqft
2400 Southwood Trace - Great 4 bedroom 3.5 bath with finished basement at the end of a cul-de-sac with 2 car garage. Super private back yard. Interior freshly painted, kitchen and master bath updated.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5000 Paradise Lake Circle
5000 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,815
1860 sqft
5000 Paradise Lake Circle Available 06/25/20 Home for rent in Hoover!!! COMING SOON! - Beautiful one level 3 bed/2 bath home for rent in a quiet culdesac on one of the largest lots in Lakeview subdivision.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5397 Park Side Circle
5397 Park Side Cir, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8152 Hopewell Rd
8152 Hopewell Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1542 sqft
Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Helena, AL

Helena apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

