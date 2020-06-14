Apartment List
72 Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL with garage

Homewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily st... Read Guide >

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
West Homewood
1 Unit Available
1105 DREXEL PKWY
1105 Drexel Parkway, Homewood, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Homewood great location! One level with daylight basement and one car garage. Great condition. Kitchen with wooden cabinets, pantry, tile flooring, dishwasher, oven/stove, refrigerator, eating space and access door to outside.
Results within 1 mile of Homewood
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Industrial Center
63 Units Available
Avenues of Lakeshore
901 Wildwood Xing, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$818
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$902
1052 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1268 sqft
Scenic inspiration surrounds The Avenues of Lakeshore (fka Wildwood Crossings) with graceful woods and a tranquil creek complimenting this vibrant apartment home community.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Redmont Park
37 Units Available
Lane Parke Apartments
1000 Parke Lane Court, Mountain Brook, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,515
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,468
1461 sqft
Outstanding amenities including chef-inspired kitchens, granite countertops, custom California closets and designer lighting. On-site Pilates studio, valet service, resort-style saltwater pool and rooftop access. Stunning views.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Glen Iris
4 Units Available
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Visit Our Apartments Near Birmingham & Homewood, Alabama Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Sand Ridge
24 Units Available
The Village At Lakeshore
251 London Parkway, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,291
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,456
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,154
1478 sqft
This upscale community features a pet park, clubhouse and resort-style pool. Apartment features include designer cabinetry, walk-in closets and open floorplans. Red Mountain Park and Bluff Park Shopping Center are just short drives away.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2414 Mountain Drive
2414 Mountain Drive, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,110
2414 Mountain Drive Available 07/28/20 Home available for rent in Bluff Park!!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 2 car garage (manual locks) in Bluff Park!!! Conveniently located to I-65, schools,

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Redmont Park
1 Unit Available
2016 23rd Street South
2016 23rd St S, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
2016 23rd Street South Available 08/01/20 Charming 2BR cottage located in the heart of English Village - This totally unique and charming cottage/carriage house is located a short walk away from trendy English Village.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Sand Ridge
1 Unit Available
152 Singapore Circle
152 Singapore Circle, Birmingham, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1140 sqft
PENDING APPLICATION!! - Welcome Home to 152 Singapore Circle! Come see this nice freshly painted 2bedroom/2bath townhouse conveniently located in Oxmoor Ridge.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
1 Unit Available
3124 OVERHILL RD
3124 Overhill Road, Mountain Brook, AL
4 Bedrooms
$7,000
This beautiful estate home is situated on a highly desirable street on a large gorgeous lot in Old Mountain Brook and zoned in the award winning Mountain Brook Elementary School system.
Results within 5 miles of Homewood
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
29 Units Available
Latitude at Riverchase
550 Hampton Park Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$745
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,055
1379 sqft
Looking for Birmingham's best location? Look no further than Latitude at Riverchase.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
150 Summit
150 Summit Pl, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$866
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,246
1292 sqft
Live in one of the friendliest apartments in Birmingham, AL and surround yourself with beautiful landscaping, comfortable homes, and thoughtful amenities.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
13 Units Available
Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills
3251 Overton Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,006
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Grand Highlands at Vestavia Hills in Birmingham. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 14 at 12:50am
49 Units Available
Retreat at Mountain Brook
4816 Sharpsburg Dr, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,125
1090 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1738 sqft
The Retreat at Mountain Brook offers a unique mix of Southern charm and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Forest Park
28 Units Available
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,410
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,588
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,571
1398 sqft
It's not the center of the universe, but it might just feel like it at Park 35 on Clairmont. No residential location in Birmingham surrounds you with the incredible variety of choices you'll find at Park 35.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Chace Lake Villas
98 Chace Lake Pkwy, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$756
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$908
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,110
1339 sqft
Spacious apartments with access to 24-hour fitness center, car care center, tennis court, basketball court and outdoor pool. Resort-like environment conveniently located near Riverchase Galleria.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$905
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,421
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
12 Units Available
Birchall at Ross Bridge
100 Birchall Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,148
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,413
1293 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,658
1554 sqft
A beautiful community with a fitness center, serenity gardens area, pet exercise park, car care center, and a game room. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, large closets, and granite islands in the kitchen.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
30 Units Available
Parkside
1701 1st Ave, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,268
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,017
1109 sqft
Come and enjoy a life well lived at Birmingham's Parkside Apartments...Your neighborhood provides the backdrop to your life, so enjoy the best Birmingham has to offer at Parkside Apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:03am
$
Five Points South
18 Units Available
Advenir at Station 121
2000 2nd Ave S, Birmingham, AL
Studio
$1,174
587 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
948 sqft
Prime location in the center of downtown Birmingham close to shops and entertainment. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and updated kitchens. Gym, pool, bike storage and courtyard.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:46am
12 Units Available
Cahaba Grandview
2800 Riverview Rd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$935
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1210 sqft
Landscaped community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, dog park, resort-style pool, and resident clubhouse. Units feature stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, wood-plank flooring, and raised ceilings.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
21 Units Available
Vestavia Reserve
2300 Reserve Trail, Vestavia Hills, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,260
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1233 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1427 sqft
Welcoming community in the heart of Vestavia Hills and close to shopping, dining and entertainment. Well-appointed apartments feature in-home washer/dryer, walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and stainless steel fixtures. Enjoy the pool, gym and fire pit.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
6 Units Available
Hawthorne at Lake Heather
1 Lake Heather Reserve, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$945
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,197
1213 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1455 sqft
This luxury community is just minutes from Highway 280 and I-459. Luxury apartments feature ample space, designer kitchens, and lots of storage. Amenities include an outdoor kitchen, saltwater swimming pool, and fire pit.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4980 Paradise Lake Circle
4980 Paradise Lake Circle, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1735 sqft
4980 Paradise Lake Circle Available 07/06/20 Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle - Coming Soon- 4980 Paradise Lake Circle A Great 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, Open Floor Plan with Vaulted Ceiling and Fireplace in the Living Room, 2 Car Garage and Very
City Guide for Homewood, AL

“Throw a fence around Homewood, and you could live your full life here without ever having to leave. It's unusual for a city this size to have all we do: a hospital, elementary to high schools, a college and places for shopping, dining and entertainment.” (- Greg Cobb)

People with no interest in anything else except their small, personal spheres of influence would live a fine life in Homewood without ever leaving it. This nice city of 25,000 people is nestled right next to Birmingham of civil rights fame. Homewood, AL has a small town feel with an upscale overtone on the downtown side of town and a poor-neighbor aura on the more industrialized West side. The city is filled with well-kept parks and neighborhoods, a trendy downtown area of small shops with prices that make you gasp, and a not-so-trendy area filled with thrift stores, pizza joints, title loan shops, and bargain department stores. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Homewood, AL

Homewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

