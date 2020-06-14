72 Apartments for rent in Homewood, AL with garage
“Throw a fence around Homewood, and you could live your full life here without ever having to leave. It's unusual for a city this size to have all we do: a hospital, elementary to high schools, a college and places for shopping, dining and entertainment.” (- Greg Cobb)
People with no interest in anything else except their small, personal spheres of influence would live a fine life in Homewood without ever leaving it. This nice city of 25,000 people is nestled right next to Birmingham of civil rights fame. Homewood, AL has a small town feel with an upscale overtone on the downtown side of town and a poor-neighbor aura on the more industrialized West side. The city is filled with well-kept parks and neighborhoods, a trendy downtown area of small shops with prices that make you gasp, and a not-so-trendy area filled with thrift stores, pizza joints, title loan shops, and bargain department stores. See more
Homewood apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.