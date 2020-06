Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Cozy home with 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. This house has carpet in the bedrooms and wooden floors all throughout the rest of the house. The kitchen has granite countertops, has counter space and pantry spaces for extra storage. The living room is spacious. The house also has a closed-off deck with lots of windows. There is also a fenced backyard with lovely trees.