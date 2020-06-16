5156 Northumberland Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Home for Rent in Birmingham, AL - Right off Montclair Road!! COMING SOON!! **Use the 3D Virtual Tour to view NOW!!** - Want to view this home right now, without having to leave your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser and take a tour now!!**



https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5b0703a7-118d-4f37-8883-9afd6f138a89



**Call our office (205) 82 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**



Split level home off of Montclair Road in Birmingham for rent! Corner lot!

Upstairs features the formal living room, kitchen eating nook, kitchen with a refrigerator and electric stove/oven, and an enclosed sunroom which has been used as a dining room in the past with a 10 person table. All three bedrooms and one bath are upstairs as well!

Downstairs features the large L-shaped family room with a gas fireplace, the half bath and the laundry room with w/d connections. Plus a partially finished spare room. Large closet under the stairwell. Roomy interior...has three potential common areas: the formal living room upstairs, the enclosed sunroom upstairs, and the family room downstairs.



*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.



This home is pet friendly. Fenced yard.



Tenant to verify Irondale El, Putnam Middle and Woodlawn schools, and verify AL Power, Alagasco, and City of Birmingham for Water/Sewer/Trash.



DIRECTIONS-From I20 exit at Eastwood Mall. Go to Montclair road toward Irondale turn right on Northumberland, house will be on right.



The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.



If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.



Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/



www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com



(RLNE1961317)