All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 5156 Northumberland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
5156 Northumberland Road
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:59 AM

5156 Northumberland Road

5156 Northumberland Drive · (205) 824-5008 ext. 109
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5156 Northumberland Drive, Birmingham, AL 35210
Eastwood

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 5156 Northumberland Road · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Home for Rent in Birmingham, AL - Right off Montclair Road!! COMING SOON!! **Use the 3D Virtual Tour to view NOW!!** - Want to view this home right now, without having to leave your couch? Simply copy and paste the link below into your browser and take a tour now!!**

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/5b0703a7-118d-4f37-8883-9afd6f138a89

**Call our office (205) 82 - 5008 and ask for the Leasing Department to get added to our wait list! Once the property is available for showings, we will give you a call to set up an appointment with one of our agents!!**

Split level home off of Montclair Road in Birmingham for rent! Corner lot!
Upstairs features the formal living room, kitchen eating nook, kitchen with a refrigerator and electric stove/oven, and an enclosed sunroom which has been used as a dining room in the past with a 10 person table. All three bedrooms and one bath are upstairs as well!
Downstairs features the large L-shaped family room with a gas fireplace, the half bath and the laundry room with w/d connections. Plus a partially finished spare room. Large closet under the stairwell. Roomy interior...has three potential common areas: the formal living room upstairs, the enclosed sunroom upstairs, and the family room downstairs.

*Bonus Amenity Included* A portion of the resident's total monthly amount due will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to their doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment and lease compliance.

This home is pet friendly. Fenced yard.

Tenant to verify Irondale El, Putnam Middle and Woodlawn schools, and verify AL Power, Alagasco, and City of Birmingham for Water/Sewer/Trash.

DIRECTIONS-From I20 exit at Eastwood Mall. Go to Montclair road toward Irondale turn right on Northumberland, house will be on right.

The security deposit for the home is equal to the monthly rent amount. The application fee is $60 per applicant. Any adult that plans to live in the home must apply. The security deposit is what holds the property for you, and is only refundable for a period of 48 hours.

If you place a security deposit on the home, you and any adult that will be living in the home must apply by midnight of the same day, or the home will go back on the market and the security deposit be placed on hold. Failure to provide the needed documentation for ARM to complete your application in the 48 hour time period will result in the application being placed on hold and the home will go back on the market.

Alabama Rental Managers is a leader in the Birmingham Property Management and Rental market. Give us a call today to schedule a viewing! 205-824-5008. Check out our FAQ's for more information about our policies and application process. http://www.alabamarentalmanagers.com/applicants/

www.AlabamaRentalManagers.com

(RLNE1961317)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5156 Northumberland Road have any available units?
5156 Northumberland Road has a unit available for $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 5156 Northumberland Road have?
Some of 5156 Northumberland Road's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5156 Northumberland Road currently offering any rent specials?
5156 Northumberland Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5156 Northumberland Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5156 Northumberland Road is pet friendly.
Does 5156 Northumberland Road offer parking?
Yes, 5156 Northumberland Road does offer parking.
Does 5156 Northumberland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5156 Northumberland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5156 Northumberland Road have a pool?
No, 5156 Northumberland Road does not have a pool.
Does 5156 Northumberland Road have accessible units?
No, 5156 Northumberland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5156 Northumberland Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5156 Northumberland Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5156 Northumberland Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Avenues of Inverness
3100 Heatherbrooke Rd
Birmingham, AL 35242
Colony Woods
2000 Colony Park Dr
Birmingham, AL 35243
Inverness Cliffs
100 Inverness Cliffs Drive
Birmingham, AL 35242
Park 35 on Clairmont
3500 Clairmont Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Mountain Woods
1000 Beacon Pkwy E
Birmingham, AL 35209
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd
Birmingham, AL 35235
Branchwater
901 Old Forest Rd
Birmingham, AL 35243
Moretti
101 Moretti Circle
Birmingham, AL 35209

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 BedroomsBirmingham 2 Bedrooms
Birmingham Dog Friendly ApartmentsBirmingham Pet Friendly Places
Birmingham Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, AL
Gardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, ALClanton, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glen IrisFive Points SouthForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkCrestwood South
CrestlineLiberty Highlands

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity