Last updated July 8 2020 at 3:55 AM

2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209

2990 Rhodes Circle South · (205) 675-0885
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2990 Rhodes Circle South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Highland Park

Price and availability

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Available NOW - 2nd floor end unit
Rhodes 66 is located in the historical district of Highland Park. Close to Rojo, city parks and shopping. These renovated condos include hardwood look laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, combo dual washer/dryer and 2-inch wood blinds. Community amenities include off-street parking, private pool and barbecue area.

Utilities -- the units are all electric. The charge for water/sewer/garbage is included in rent.

Pets allowed, $300 non refundable pet fee
$50 Application fee with 1 year lease
Pets welcome with additional fee. Includes pest control service.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 have any available units?
2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Birmingham, AL.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 have?
Some of 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 currently offering any rent specials?
2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 is pet friendly.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 offer parking?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 offers parking.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 have a pool?
Yes, 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 has a pool.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 have accessible units?
No, 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 does not have accessible units.
Does 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209 does not have units with dishwashers.
