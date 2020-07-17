2990 Rhodes Circle South - 209

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool bbq/grill

Available NOW - 2nd floor end unit

Schedule a property tour at https://calendly.com/monarchpm



Rhodes 66 is located in the historical district of Highland Park. Close to Rojo, city parks and shopping. These renovated condos include hardwood look laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances, combo dual washer/dryer and 2-inch wood blinds. Community amenities include off-street parking, private pool and barbecue area.



Utilities -- the units are all electric. The charge for water/sewer/garbage is included in rent.



Pets allowed, $300 non refundable pet fee

$50 Application fee with 1 year lease

Apply online at https://insightcapital.managebuilding.com/



Pets welcome with additional fee.