2024 2ND AVE

Fabulous high rise views with an open floor plan for convenient in town living! Great room and kitchen all open with 2 large windows and amazing 13th story views! Windows are3 double pane insulated and open! Granite counters in kitchen and baths with tons of cabinet storage and two large walk in closets. There is an additional storage room in the entry big enough for a bike, suitcases, boxes etc. Large master suite with double sink vanity and separate W/C area. Linen shelves in both bathrooms and both bedrooms are spacious! Large laundry room and all appliances included. Convenient living to all that downtown has to offer with the greatest restaurants, entertainment venues and theaters! Publix grocery is just blocks away!