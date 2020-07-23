1502 12th St S

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / No Section 8 (coming soon!) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:

Refrigerator

Electric Stove

Dishwasher

Washer & Dryer



This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and den room.



This house also includes:

Central Cooling System



Additional information:

Ceiling Fans

Fireplace

Patio

Basement

Driveway

Fenced Yard

*Pet must be under 40 lbs



Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.



(RLNE5966089)