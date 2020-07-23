1502 12th St S

Amenities
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / No Section 8 (coming soon!) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Washer & Dryer
This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and den room.
This house also includes:
Central Cooling System
Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Patio
Basement
Driveway
Fenced Yard
*Pet must be under 40 lbs
Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.
(RLNE5966089)