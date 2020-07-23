All apartments in Birmingham
Find more places like 1502 12th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Birmingham, AL
/
1502 12th St S
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1502 12th St S

1502 12th Street South · (205) 545-8474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Birmingham
See all
Five Points South
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1502 12th Street South, Birmingham, AL 35205
Five Points South

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1502 12th St S · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1459 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly* / No Section 8 (coming soon!) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes:
Refrigerator
Electric Stove
Dishwasher
Washer & Dryer

This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and in the bedrooms, tile flooring in the kitchen and the bathrooms. The unit has a living and den room.

This house also includes:
Central Cooling System

Additional information:
Ceiling Fans
Fireplace
Patio
Basement
Driveway
Fenced Yard
*Pet must be under 40 lbs

Please verify all the information listed above with the appropriate authority and gkhouses.com before leasing. For applications, the most up-to-date information, and to find out how to view the home, visit our website, www.gkhouses.com.

(RLNE5966089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1502 12th St S have any available units?
1502 12th St S has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1502 12th St S have?
Some of 1502 12th St S's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1502 12th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1502 12th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 12th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1502 12th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1502 12th St S offer parking?
No, 1502 12th St S does not offer parking.
Does 1502 12th St S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1502 12th St S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 12th St S have a pool?
No, 1502 12th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1502 12th St S have accessible units?
No, 1502 12th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 12th St S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1502 12th St S has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 1502 12th St S?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Highlands
2310 Highland Avenue South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Flats on Fourth
1508 4th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35233
Places at Red Rocks
1534 17th Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
The Park at Forestdale
115 Crabapple Lane
Birmingham, AL 35214
Sycamore Manor
1248 22nd Street South
Birmingham, AL 35205
Christine Court
3827 6th Ave S
Birmingham, AL 35222
Somerset at Trussville
3539 Mary Taylor Rd
Birmingham, AL 35235
Retreat at Greystone I
201 Retreat Dr
Birmingham, AL 35242

Similar Pages

Birmingham 1 Bedroom ApartmentsBirmingham 2 Bedroom Apartments
Birmingham Apartments with PoolsBirmingham Dog Friendly Apartments
Birmingham Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, AL
Alabaster, ALAnniston, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, AL
Center Point, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, AL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Five Points SouthGlen IrisForest Park
Sand RidgeHighland ParkSouth Eastlake
Crestwood SouthCrestline

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Jefferson State Community CollegeLawson State Community College-Birmingham Campus
The University of Alabama
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity