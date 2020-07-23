1208 Oakley Drive

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly garage range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer

This lavished 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, with a private backyard, and a large kitchen. If you are looking for a nice yard, this is the place for you. A NEW FRIDGE, DISHWASHER and STOVE WILL BE PLACED IN THE HOME AT THE TIME OF MOVE IN.



