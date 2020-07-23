All apartments in Birmingham
Last updated July 18 2020 at 12:41 AM

1208 Oakley Drive

1208 Oakley Drive · (205) 433-0170
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1208 Oakley Drive, Birmingham, AL 35214
Sandusky

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,070

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1404 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
SPECIAL! • Receive your 1st FULL MONTH rent free if leased and moved in before July 31st. Must be a 12 month lease or longer
Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This lavished 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home has a 2 car garage, with a private backyard, and a large kitchen. If you are looking for a nice yard, this is the place for you. A NEW FRIDGE, DISHWASHER and STOVE WILL BE PLACED IN THE HOME AT THE TIME OF MOVE IN.

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.
For a full explanation of our rental criteria, please visit https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Oakley Drive have any available units?
1208 Oakley Drive has a unit available for $1,070 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Birmingham, AL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Birmingham Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Oakley Drive have?
Some of 1208 Oakley Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Oakley Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Oakley Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Oakley Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Oakley Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Oakley Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1208 Oakley Drive offers parking.
Does 1208 Oakley Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Oakley Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Oakley Drive have a pool?
No, 1208 Oakley Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1208 Oakley Drive have accessible units?
No, 1208 Oakley Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Oakley Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1208 Oakley Drive has units with dishwashers.
