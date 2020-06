Amenities

Great house with 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.This house has a nice front and backyard. The house has a small kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring. One of the bedrooms has two closets, the others have one but all full of natural light. The bathrooms have tile flooring. One bathroom has a shower while the other has a shower and tub combo. The floors all throughout are hardwood floors. There is a door next to the kitchen with access to the backyard. The yard has big trees all around and lots of grass!