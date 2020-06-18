All apartments in Bessemer
1500 13th Ave N
Last updated June 18 2020 at 7:30 AM

1500 13th Ave N

1500 13th Avenue North ·
Location

1500 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL 35020

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$860

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
Welcome Home to 1500 13th Ave N!
This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ideal for entertaining or family. The house has beautiful hardwoods, built in shelving, and an open kitchen. To help save 5 to 15% on your heating and cooling bill, as well as create a clean healthy living environment, HVAC filters will be delivered to your home approximately every 60 days. You can apply today by visiting us at http://www.ahiproperties.com/birmingham-homes-for-rent.

Pets are considered on a case by case basis with homeowner approval. A minimum $250 pet deposit will be charged per approved pet. An additional pet rent of a minimum $15 per pet will be added to the lease for approved pets.
Each applicant is required to complete the appropriate pet profile via https://ahiproperties.petscreening.com/ This also includes those applicants with no pets. Applicants with pet(s) accepts the non-refundable fee of $20 for the first pet and $15 for each additional pet. This registration is free for those applicants with no pets or those with certified assistance animals.

Application Fee: $45.00 per applicant

AHI Properties
8841 Helena Rd, Pelham, AL 35124, United States
Phone: +1 205-682-9106

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1500 13th Ave N have any available units?
1500 13th Ave N has a unit available for $860 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1500 13th Ave N currently offering any rent specials?
1500 13th Ave N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1500 13th Ave N pet-friendly?
No, 1500 13th Ave N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bessemer.
Does 1500 13th Ave N offer parking?
No, 1500 13th Ave N does not offer parking.
Does 1500 13th Ave N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1500 13th Ave N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1500 13th Ave N have a pool?
No, 1500 13th Ave N does not have a pool.
Does 1500 13th Ave N have accessible units?
No, 1500 13th Ave N does not have accessible units.
Does 1500 13th Ave N have units with dishwashers?
No, 1500 13th Ave N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1500 13th Ave N have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1500 13th Ave N has units with air conditioning.
