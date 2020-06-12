/
3 bedroom apartments
122 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Bessemer, AL
6 Varin Way
6 Varin Way, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1575 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
2212 Gaylewood Dr
2212 Gaylewood Drive, Bessemer, AL
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / No Pets Allowed / No Section 8 - Coming Soon! Get on our waiting list and you will be notified when the property becomes available for touring. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5851414)
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,
27 Carriage House Rd SW
27 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1420 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout
1135 11th St N
1135 11th Street North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
Move in Special!! 1/2 Off the first months Rent!! - (RLNE5554206)
83 Carriage House Road SW
83 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
83 Carriage House Road SW Available 06/17/20 Home for Rent in Bessemer!!! Available to View NOW!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Brand new home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage! Kitchen opens to large living room.
1504 13th Ave N
1504 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
1504 13th Ave N Bessemer - FOR RENT:::: 4 bedrooms/1 bath Living room/dining room combo 4 nice size bedrooms Large front yard Large front porch Convenient to Bessemer Shopping CALL TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!
8152 Hopewell Rd
8152 Hopewell Road, Bessemer, AL
Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking.
71 Carriage House Road Southwest
71 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
2024 13th Way North
2024 13th Way North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1248 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1808 Holbrook Avenue
1808 Holbrook Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$750
1424 sqft
We respond to call/text only. Contact Catlin Cade @205-617-7313 Brand new hard-word floors throughout, brand new roof, brand new HV/AC, brand new windows. This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest, Bessemer, AL
Welcome Home! This home is very spacious! This home features updates appliances, eat in kitchen, and a lovely backyard! You will also enjoy the covered carport. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
445 Carriage Hills Drive
445 Carriage Hills Drive, Bessemer, AL
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
22 Carriage House Road Southwest
22 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1590 sqft
This spacious home has a bright living room and a separate dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and this one level has a laundry room right off of the kitchen! It leads to the shaded and fenced-in backyard.
1918 Arlington Ave
1918 Arlington Avenue, Bessemer, AL
Owner hold mortgage with down payments on this Large Spacious 5 bedroom 2 full bath Home Build in Wet Bar. Remodel Bathroom New Roof, Central Heat and Air. Will paint outside .Great for large family or Bording Home or Daycare .
115 Republic Ave
115 Republic Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1295 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 2 bath listing in Bessemer!! It will go FAST!! All newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building
1420 7th Avenue North
1420 7th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1772 sqft
Welcome to your new home. This spacious three bedroom, two bathroom is waiting for your. The home features hardwood floors and carpet, with a beautiful layout.
2722 Novel Dr.
2722 Novel Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
- (RLNE5854278)
5397 Park Side Circle
5397 Park Side Cir, Jefferson County, AL
5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus.
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.
238 Crossway Drive
238 Crossway Drive, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$795
Hueytown Beauty - New On the Market - Newly Renovated! - Great curb appeal. This lovely home features 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath. The spacious living room/dining room features lots of natural light.
5205 McClain St
5205 Mc Clain Street, Midfield, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
1700 sqft
Great home newly renovated - (RLNE4048176)
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.
