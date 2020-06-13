Apartment List
/
AL
/
bessemer
/
apartments with balcony
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:39 AM

127 Apartments for rent in Bessemer, AL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restr... Read Guide >

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1504 13th Ave N
1504 13th Avenue North, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$750
1504 13th Ave N Bessemer - FOR RENT:::: 4 bedrooms/1 bath Living room/dining room combo 4 nice size bedrooms Large front yard Large front porch Convenient to Bessemer Shopping CALL TODAY!!!!!!!!!!!! (205) 369-6331 Showing Agent: Nan (205)

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
115 Republic Ave
115 Republic Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1295 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 2 bath listing in Bessemer!! It will go FAST!! All newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building
Results within 1 mile of Bessemer

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
1 Unit Available
4728 South Shades Crest Road
4728 South Shades Crest Road, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1508 sqft
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29! This gorgeous 3 bedroom and 2 bathroom home will not last long.

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5397 Park Side Circle
5397 Park Side Cir, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla... Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
Home for Rent in McCalla...Available to View NOW! - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage! Open floor plan. Master and 3 guest bedrooms on main level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
597 Whitestone Way
597 White Stone Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2415 sqft
597 Whitestone Way Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way! A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5584 Park Side Road
5584 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
5584 Park Side Road Available 09/03/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - View With a 48 Hour Notice!! - Great location in Lake Cyrus subdivision, minutes from shopping, restaurants, I65 & I20/59. Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5953 WATERSCAPE PASS
5953 Waterscape Cove, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
A RARE FIND in Lake Cyrus. This beautiful home is truly exceptional! A beautiful kitchen remodel will wow & delight. Enjoy this open concept floor plan with upgrades galore. A main floor study is perfect for a home office or extra bdrm.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
1319 27th Avenue North
1319 27th Avenue North, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,285
2046 sqft
Don't miss out on this 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Hueytown! It has new flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances, and a back deck perfect for entertaining! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 8

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
224 Lakeland Avenue
224 Lakeland Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$850
1176 sqft
You have found your home! Just the right amount of room for anyone in this 3-bedroom/1-bath home in Hueytown. Features including stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher and an eat-in kitchen.
Results within 5 miles of Bessemer
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Sand Ridge
15 Units Available
The Oxmoor
2850 Venice Rd SW, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,123
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,292
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1491 sqft
A gated community that features intrusion alarms, walk-in closets and rainfall showers. Amenities include a 24-hour gym, a fire pit and a dog park. Minutes to downtown Birmingham via Interstates 20 or 65 or Hwy 11.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
43 Units Available
The Falls and Woods of Hoover
3900 Galleria Woods Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$742
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$856
1184 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1334 sqft
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sand Ridge
13 Units Available
Stonegate
101 Leaf Lake Blvd, Birmingham, AL
1 Bedroom
$1,015
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,039
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1517 sqft
Luxury meets comfort in these spacious homes with hardwood floors, expansive windows, designer kitchens and other unique finishes. Located in a quiet neighborhood of Birmingham with pool, dog park, tennis court, and more.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Ashby at Ross Bridge
2000 Ashby Ln, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$979
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,594
1357 sqft
Located just outside of Birmingham. A variety of one, two and three bedrooms featuring on-site maintenance, a 24-hour fitness gym, a business center, a cyber cafe and more.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Riverchase Landing
200 River Haven Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,063
1563 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,384
1734 sqft
A short walk to Cooley Law School and Downtown Lansing. Pet-friendly community. On-site grilling area and fenced-in parking. Short-term leases available. Discounts to military, police, and fire. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
2 Units Available
Hawthorne at Wisteria
2870 Regal Cir, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1546 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,244
1732 sqft
Hawthorne at Wisteria offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes and Hoover’s best location all in one.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
21 Units Available
Ridge Crossing
100 Tree Crossing Parkway, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$764
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,002
1247 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1527 sqft
Huge apartments with hardwood floors. Granite counters, walk-in closets, and fireplaces. Recently renovated. Tenants have access to community racquetball, tennis court, and media room. Quiet neighborhood near Cahaba River.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
30 Units Available
Summerchase at Riverchase
100 Summerchase Dr, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
$895
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
1059 sqft
Minutes away from shopping, dining, and entertainment options. Sun-drenched apartments with eight-foot windows and views of city lights. Recently renovated units include hardwood floors and fireplace. Community features pool and dog park.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:10am
30 Units Available
The Park At Wakefield
863 Tyler Circle, Hoover, AL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$785
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Park at Wakefield and Wellington offers a naturally beautiful hideaway from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Relax at home in our refreshing sparkling pool.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Bessemer, AL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Bessemer renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

Similar Pages

Bessemer 2 BedroomsBessemer 3 BedroomsBessemer Apartments with Balcony
Bessemer Apartments with GarageBessemer Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBessemer Apartments with Parking
Bessemer Apartments with PoolBessemer Dog Friendly ApartmentsBessemer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University