Apartment List
/
AL
/
bessemer
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:38 PM

178 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Bessemer, AL

Finding an apartment in Bessemer that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog a... Read Guide >

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
75 Carriage House Road Southwest
75 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1802 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
83 Carriage House Road SW
83 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,365
83 Carriage House Road SW Available 06/17/20 Home for Rent in Bessemer!!! Available to View NOW!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Brand new home, 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath with 2 car garage! Kitchen opens to large living room.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
628 28th St S
628 28th Street South, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,025
1620 sqft
4 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / Section 8 Accepted - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher This home features hardwood flooring throughout the living areas and carpet in the bedrooms,

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27 Carriage House Rd SW
27 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1420 sqft
3 Beds & 2 Baths House / Pet-Friendly / No Section 8 (Coming Soon for Touring) - The home comes with an appliance package that includes: Refrigerator Electric Stove Dishwasher Microwave Washer & Dryer This home features hardwood flooring throughout

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1820 Fairfax Ave
1820 Fairfax Avenue, Bessemer, AL
5 Bedrooms
$1,200
1735 sqft
Check out this newly renovated property in Bessemer with 5 beds, 3 bath , granite counters, luxury flooring throughout and a 2-Car Garage!! Call us NOW and schedule a showing at 205-410-8785!!

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
8152 Hopewell Rd
8152 Hopewell Road, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1542 sqft
Are you searching for a 4 bedroom/2 bath home in Bessemer? This is the home for you! It's nestled on 3.1 acres of land with a 2-car garage with extra room for storage and paved parking.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
71 Carriage House Road Southwest
71 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
1802 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
2024 13th Way North
2024 13th Way North, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,145
1248 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
6 Varin Way
6 Varin Way, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1575 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest
610 Pinedale Drive Southwest, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,485
2300 sqft
Welcome Home! This home is very spacious! This home features updates appliances, eat in kitchen, and a lovely backyard! You will also enjoy the covered carport. This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
445 Carriage Hills Drive
445 Carriage Hills Drive, Bessemer, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,445
1812 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
22 Carriage House Road Southwest
22 Carriage House Road Southwest, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1590 sqft
This spacious home has a bright living room and a separate dining room. The kitchen has stainless steel appliances and this one level has a laundry room right off of the kitchen! It leads to the shaded and fenced-in backyard.

1 of 16

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
115 Republic Ave
115 Republic Avenue, Bessemer, AL
3 Bedrooms
$925
1295 sqft
Check out this new 3 bed, 2 bath listing in Bessemer!! It will go FAST!! All newly renovated inside with granite counter tops, fresh modern paint, luxury flooring, and new fixtures throughout!! On the exterior there is a carport, storage building
Results within 1 mile of Bessemer

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
597 Whitestone Way
597 White Stone Way, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2415 sqft
597 Whitestone Way Available 06/19/20 Coming Soon- 597 Whitestone Way - Welcome home to 597 Whitestone Way! A beautiful 4bedroom/2.5bath home located in Hoover with a great floorplan. This spacious home offers high ceilings and large rooms.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail
5828 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
Home for Rent in McCalla...Available to View NOW! - Great 4 bedroom, 2 bath with 2 car garage! Open floor plan. Master and 3 guest bedrooms on main level. Large master bedroom with walk in closet. Master bath has double vanity.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail
5848 Cheshire Cove Trail, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
Home for Rent in McCalla... Available to View with 48 Hours Notice!!! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - This beautiful brick home has an open floor plan complete with hardwood floors, granite counter tops, and spacious bedrooms.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5485 Park Side Road
5485 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,710
5485 Park Side Road Available 07/06/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus!! Available to View with 48 Hour Notice!! - Beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom, 2 bath, and garage with lots of upgrades! This beautiful home is located in Lake Cyrus.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1757 Sandy Ridge Way
1757 Sandy Ridge Way, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$2,065
1757 Sandy Ridge Way Available 08/10/20 Home available for rent in Hoover - Available to View with a 48 Hour Notice!!! - This Beautiful Hoover, AL home is for rent!! Choose Your Lease Term! $2,065.00/month for a 3 year lease!! $2,090.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5584 Park Side Road
5584 Park Side Rd, Hoover, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,745
5584 Park Side Road Available 09/03/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - View With a 48 Hour Notice!! - Great location in Lake Cyrus subdivision, minutes from shopping, restaurants, I65 & I20/59. Full brick 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5397 Park Side Circle
5397 Park Side Cir, Jefferson County, AL
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
5397 Park Side Circle Available 07/27/20 Home for rent in Lake Cyrus - Available to view with 48 hour notice! DEPOSIT PENDING!!! - Spacious 4 bed, 2.5 bath home for rent in beautiful Lake Cyrus.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
127 Avalon Avenue
127 Avalon Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$895
Home for rent in Hueytown! - This home is a single family home located in Hueytown, AL. It features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a large back yard, a large open back deck, fresh paint, and it was newly remodeled.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
6228 Townley Way
6228 Townley Way, Jefferson County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1234 sqft
RENT WITH NO SECURITY DEPOSIT (Conditions May Apply) Call us 24/7 at (205) 789-1257 to speak to our leasing agents Year Lease - Quarterly pest control included - Quarterly air filter replacement(s) included - Utilities not included - No

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1685 2nd Ave S
1685 2nd Avenue, Hueytown, AL
3 Bedrooms
$775
1260 sqft
What a cute house!!! Beautiful 3BR/1BA home in Dolomite with screened front porch, flat,fenced backyard and storage building. Inside, you'll find a beautifully renovated kitchen, an extra sitting room, dining room and more.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:38pm
1 Unit Available
1221 Shades Avenue
1221 Shades Avenue, Jefferson County, AL
3 Bedrooms
$1,155
1768 sqft
Welcome to this 3 bedroom and 1 bath home in Bessemer. This home features updated appliances, hardwood floors and a gorgeous backyard! This home also has a 2 vehicle carport! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Bessemer, AL

Finding an apartment in Bessemer that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Bessemer 2 BedroomsBessemer 3 BedroomsBessemer Apartments with Balcony
Bessemer Apartments with GarageBessemer Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBessemer Apartments with Parking
Bessemer Apartments with PoolBessemer Dog Friendly ApartmentsBessemer Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Birmingham, ALHoover, ALTuscaloosa, ALVestavia Hills, ALHomewood, ALAlabaster, ALPelham, ALMountain Brook, ALCullman, ALGardendale, ALPell City, ALMoody, AL
Clanton, ALMargaret, ALMontevallo, ALTarrant, ALChelsea, ALTalladega, ALFairfield, ALPleasant Grove, ALLincoln, ALMidfield, ALGrayson Valley, ALFultondale, AL
Helena, ALSylacauga, ALHueytown, ALTrussville, ALNorthport, ALIrondale, ALWarrior, ALCalera, ALBrook Highland, ALForestdale, ALMoundville, ALAdamsville, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Alabama at BirminghamBirmingham Southern College
Lawson State Community College-Birmingham CampusShelton State Community College
Samford University