Amenities

carpet

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities

607 West Glenn Avenue #111 Available 08/10/20 Two Bedroom At Tower Place Available This Fall! - Location, Location, Location. This property is conveniently located close to campus and comes with all major appliances! Inside you will find tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms with the bedrooms and living area being carpet.



This is our last unit at Tower Place available this fall. Don't wait!



Call today to schedule an appointment 334-209-1120 or email questions to propertyontheplains@gmail.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5429977)