1704 W. Farmville Rd

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Townhomes at the Highlands - Gorgeous 2 story town home on Farmville Road. Newer construction home has the high

end finishes and open space. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan and houses the Master

Suite. Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Laundry Room and Half Bath are also located on the main level and

have 10 ft. ceilings, 6 in baseboards and hardwood floors. The Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, and

stainless appliances; including fridge, dishwasher, glass-top electric range and microwave. The spacious Master

Bedroom has plush carpet and a large en suite bath with walk-in closet. Master Bathroom has a dual sink vanity,

soaking tub, and glass walk-in shower. The second level has space! Second floor has a loft area, great

for a study or an extra den, and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. There is also great storage space in the

walk-in attic. Attached to the home is a double car garage.



No Pets Allowed



