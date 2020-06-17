1704 W. Farmville Rd

Amenities
Townhomes at the Highlands - Gorgeous 2 story town home on Farmville Road. Newer construction home has the high
end finishes and open space. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan and houses the Master
Suite. Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Laundry Room and Half Bath are also located on the main level and
have 10 ft. ceilings, 6 in baseboards and hardwood floors. The Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, and
stainless appliances; including fridge, dishwasher, glass-top electric range and microwave. The spacious Master
Bedroom has plush carpet and a large en suite bath with walk-in closet. Master Bathroom has a dual sink vanity,
soaking tub, and glass walk-in shower. The second level has space! Second floor has a loft area, great
for a study or an extra den, and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. There is also great storage space in the
walk-in attic. Attached to the home is a double car garage.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5598858)