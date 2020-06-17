All apartments in Auburn
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:15 PM

1704 W. Farmville Rd

1704 Farmville Road · (334) 887-3606
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1704 Farmville Road, Auburn, AL 36879

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1704 W. Farmville Rd · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Townhomes at the Highlands - Gorgeous 2 story town home on Farmville Road. Newer construction home has the high
end finishes and open space. Downstairs boasts an open floor plan and houses the Master
Suite. Great Room, Kitchen, Dining Room, Laundry Room and Half Bath are also located on the main level and
have 10 ft. ceilings, 6 in baseboards and hardwood floors. The Kitchen has custom cabinets, granite counters, and
stainless appliances; including fridge, dishwasher, glass-top electric range and microwave. The spacious Master
Bedroom has plush carpet and a large en suite bath with walk-in closet. Master Bathroom has a dual sink vanity,
soaking tub, and glass walk-in shower. The second level has space! Second floor has a loft area, great
for a study or an extra den, and 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath. There is also great storage space in the
walk-in attic. Attached to the home is a double car garage.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5598858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1704 W. Farmville Rd have any available units?
1704 W. Farmville Rd has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1704 W. Farmville Rd have?
Some of 1704 W. Farmville Rd's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1704 W. Farmville Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1704 W. Farmville Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1704 W. Farmville Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1704 W. Farmville Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1704 W. Farmville Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1704 W. Farmville Rd does offer parking.
Does 1704 W. Farmville Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1704 W. Farmville Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1704 W. Farmville Rd have a pool?
No, 1704 W. Farmville Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1704 W. Farmville Rd have accessible units?
No, 1704 W. Farmville Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1704 W. Farmville Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1704 W. Farmville Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 1704 W. Farmville Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1704 W. Farmville Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
