Auburn, AL
1627 N Camden Dr
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1627 N Camden Dr

1627 North Camden Court · (334) 209-1120
Location

1627 North Camden Court, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1627 N Camden Dr · Avail. now

$2,100

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2973 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
pet friendly
media room
Farmhouse Open Floor Plan Available June 1 - This stunning, 4 bedroom, farmhouse-style home sits beautifully in the heart of Auburn. The large, fenced in backyard, is an absolute sunset paradise. You can't go wrong with large open floor plans, granite countertops, and gorgeous grand staircases. This spacious home has been beautifully maintained. It has a large den and media room upstairs, and is ready for a warm summer move in, starting June 1.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5788543)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1627 N Camden Dr have any available units?
1627 N Camden Dr has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1627 N Camden Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1627 N Camden Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1627 N Camden Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1627 N Camden Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1627 N Camden Dr offer parking?
No, 1627 N Camden Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1627 N Camden Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1627 N Camden Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1627 N Camden Dr have a pool?
No, 1627 N Camden Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1627 N Camden Dr have accessible units?
No, 1627 N Camden Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1627 N Camden Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1627 N Camden Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1627 N Camden Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 1627 N Camden Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
