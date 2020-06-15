1601 N Camden Drive

Amenities

Great Home in Donahue Ridge Available! - Exclusive home for rent off of north Camden Court. This home's living room is equipped with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The open concept kitchen has a high-bar, stainless steal appliances, and a large pantry. The master has beautiful trayed ceilings with canister lighting. Master bath includes a double vanity, a garden tub, a walk in closet, and a separate shower.



Call 334-826-7777 for more info or a showing, or email info@hayleymanagement.com



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3168177)