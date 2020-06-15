All apartments in Auburn
Find more places like 1601 N Camden Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Auburn, AL
/
1601 N Camden Drive
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:54 AM

1601 N Camden Drive

1601 North Camden Court · (334) 319-4724
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Auburn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1601 North Camden Court, Auburn, AL 36830

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1601 N Camden Drive · Avail. now

$1,750

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Great Home in Donahue Ridge Available! - Exclusive home for rent off of north Camden Court. This home's living room is equipped with hardwood floors and a gas fireplace. The open concept kitchen has a high-bar, stainless steal appliances, and a large pantry. The master has beautiful trayed ceilings with canister lighting. Master bath includes a double vanity, a garden tub, a walk in closet, and a separate shower.

Call 334-826-7777 for more info or a showing, or email info@hayleymanagement.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3168177)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 N Camden Drive have any available units?
1601 N Camden Drive has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1601 N Camden Drive have?
Some of 1601 N Camden Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 N Camden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1601 N Camden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 N Camden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1601 N Camden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Auburn.
Does 1601 N Camden Drive offer parking?
No, 1601 N Camden Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1601 N Camden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1601 N Camden Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 N Camden Drive have a pool?
No, 1601 N Camden Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1601 N Camden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1601 N Camden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 N Camden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 N Camden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1601 N Camden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1601 N Camden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 1601 N Camden Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1322 North
1322 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830
Auburn Flats
2260 E University Dr
Auburn, AL 36830
The Hub at Auburn
626 Shug Jordan Pkwy
Auburn, AL 36832
Grayton on Dean
420 N Dean Rd
Auburn, AL 36830

Similar Pages

Auburn 2 BedroomsAuburn Apartments with Balcony
Auburn Apartments with PoolAuburn Dog Friendly Apartments
Auburn Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Montgomery, ALColumbus, GALaGrange, GA
Phenix City, ALWetumpka, ALPike Road, AL
Sylacauga, ALOpelika, ALTroy, AL

Apartments Near Colleges

Auburn UniversityAuburn University at Montgomery
Chattahoochee Valley Community CollegeColumbus State University
LaGrange College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity