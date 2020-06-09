All apartments in Cheyenne
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:38 PM

5524 Liz Ranch Road

5524 Liz Ranch Road · (307) 312-2021
Location

5524 Liz Ranch Road, Cheyenne, WY 82007

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,650

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2516 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available Immediately: Newer construction in JL Ranch! This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms (each with their own walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement for storage. Quick and easy access to interstates, shopping and restaurants.

School Districts: Arp Elementary, Johnson Junior High & South High School

1 year lease term.

Security Deposit: $1,650

No smoking, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

1 pet may be negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Pet subject to Owner approval & additional deposit.

Tenant pays gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash.

Renters insurance required.

Directions: South on College Drive, East on S Industrial Road (Turns into HR Ranch Road), South on Taggart Drive, East on Liz Ranch Road
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5524 Liz Ranch Road have any available units?
5524 Liz Ranch Road has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
What amenities does 5524 Liz Ranch Road have?
Some of 5524 Liz Ranch Road's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5524 Liz Ranch Road currently offering any rent specials?
5524 Liz Ranch Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5524 Liz Ranch Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 5524 Liz Ranch Road is pet friendly.
Does 5524 Liz Ranch Road offer parking?
Yes, 5524 Liz Ranch Road does offer parking.
Does 5524 Liz Ranch Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5524 Liz Ranch Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5524 Liz Ranch Road have a pool?
No, 5524 Liz Ranch Road does not have a pool.
Does 5524 Liz Ranch Road have accessible units?
No, 5524 Liz Ranch Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5524 Liz Ranch Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5524 Liz Ranch Road does not have units with dishwashers.
