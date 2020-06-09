5524 Liz Ranch Road

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available Immediately: Newer construction in JL Ranch! This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms (each with their own walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement for storage. Quick and easy access to interstates, shopping and restaurants.



School Districts: Arp Elementary, Johnson Junior High & South High School



1 year lease term.



Security Deposit: $1,650



No smoking, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



1 pet may be negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Pet subject to Owner approval & additional deposit.



Tenant pays gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash.



Renters insurance required.



Directions: South on College Drive, East on S Industrial Road (Turns into HR Ranch Road), South on Taggart Drive, East on Liz Ranch Road

Contact us to schedule a showing.