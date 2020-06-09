5524 Liz Ranch Road

Amenities
Available Immediately: Newer construction in JL Ranch! This beautiful home features a spacious floor plan with 3 bedrooms (each with their own walk-in closet), 2 bathrooms, stainless steel appliances in the kitchen, a 2 car garage, and an unfinished basement for storage. Quick and easy access to interstates, shopping and restaurants.
School Districts: Arp Elementary, Johnson Junior High & South High School
1 year lease term.
Security Deposit: $1,650
No smoking, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.
1 pet may be negotiable on a case-by-case basis. Pet subject to Owner approval & additional deposit.
Tenant pays gas, electricity, water, sewer and trash.
Renters insurance required.
Directions: South on College Drive, East on S Industrial Road (Turns into HR Ranch Road), South on Taggart Drive, East on Liz Ranch Road
Contact us to schedule a showing.