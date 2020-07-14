3819 Reed Avenue

Amenities
Available Immediately: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot just two blocks from Frontier & Lions Park! This home offers spacious rooms, a den/office, breakfast nook, wet bar, sauna & steam shower!
School Districts: Deming/Miller Elementary, McCormick Junior High & Central High School
1 year lease term
Security Deposit: $1,750
No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.
Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.
Renters Insurance required
Directions: West on Pershing Boulevard, North on Reed Avenue
Contact us to schedule a showing.