3819 Reed Avenue

Available Immediately: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot just two blocks from Frontier & Lions Park! This home offers spacious rooms, a den/office, breakfast nook, wet bar, sauna & steam shower!



School Districts: Deming/Miller Elementary, McCormick Junior High & Central High School



1 year lease term



Security Deposit: $1,750



No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.



Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.



Renters Insurance required



Directions: West on Pershing Boulevard, North on Reed Avenue

Contact us to schedule a showing.