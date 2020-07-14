All apartments in Cheyenne
Find more places like 3819 Reed Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cheyenne, WY
/
3819 Reed Avenue
Last updated July 14 2020 at 2:50 PM

3819 Reed Avenue

3819 Reed Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cheyenne
See all
Luxury Places
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

3819 Reed Avenue, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Amenities

sauna
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
sauna
Available Immediately: LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! This beautiful 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home sits on a large corner lot just two blocks from Frontier & Lions Park! This home offers spacious rooms, a den/office, breakfast nook, wet bar, sauna & steam shower!

School Districts: Deming/Miller Elementary, McCormick Junior High & Central High School

1 year lease term

Security Deposit: $1,750

No smoking, No pets, and No Section 8 Housing at this time.

Tenants are responsible for gas, electric, water, sewer and trash.

Renters Insurance required

Directions: West on Pershing Boulevard, North on Reed Avenue
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3819 Reed Avenue have any available units?
3819 Reed Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cheyenne, WY.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
Is 3819 Reed Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3819 Reed Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3819 Reed Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 3819 Reed Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cheyenne.
Does 3819 Reed Avenue offer parking?
No, 3819 Reed Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3819 Reed Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3819 Reed Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3819 Reed Avenue have a pool?
No, 3819 Reed Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3819 Reed Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3819 Reed Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3819 Reed Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3819 Reed Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3819 Reed Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 3819 Reed Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Cheyenne 2 BedroomsCheyenne 3 Bedrooms
Cheyenne Apartments with GaragesCheyenne Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Cheyenne Luxury Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Collins, COGreeley, COLoveland, COJohnstown, CO
Evans, COWindsor, COEaton, CORanchettes, WY
Severance, COBerthoud, COWellington, CO

Apartments Near Colleges

Aims Community CollegeUniversity of Northern Colorado
Colorado State University-Fort Collins