Cheyenne, WY
1764 Newton Drive
Last updated May 6 2020 at 7:45 PM

1764 Newton Drive

1764 Newton Drive · (970) 644-6460
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1764 Newton Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82001

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,445

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
basketball court
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
garage
cats allowed
This is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home. It includes a storage shed and a finished basement. There is a 1-car garage and plenty of space for a basketball hoop! The bright kitchen looks into a spacious sun-room. This home will not last long! For more information, reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410 or email joey@rpmfortcollins.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 7/3/20

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1764 Newton Drive have any available units?
1764 Newton Drive has a unit available for $1,445 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
Is 1764 Newton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1764 Newton Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1764 Newton Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1764 Newton Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1764 Newton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1764 Newton Drive does offer parking.
Does 1764 Newton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1764 Newton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1764 Newton Drive have a pool?
No, 1764 Newton Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1764 Newton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1764 Newton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1764 Newton Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1764 Newton Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1764 Newton Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1764 Newton Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
