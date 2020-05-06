1764 Newton Drive

Amenities

This is an adorable 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom ranch-style home. It includes a storage shed and a finished basement. There is a 1-car garage and plenty of space for a basketball hoop! The bright kitchen looks into a spacious sun-room. This home will not last long! For more information, reach out to Real Property Management Fort Collins Loveland at 970-658-0410 or email joey@rpmfortcollins.com.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,445, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,445, Available 7/3/20



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed

