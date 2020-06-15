Amenities

114 Brookfield Ct. #3 Available 07/07/20 Apartment For Lease - SIZE - 796 square feet - 2 story - 1 bedroom - 1 bath - condo with garage parking

MAIN FLOOR

LIVING ROOM - 12 x 15 with patio door to

PATIO - 8 x 16 fenced

KITCHEN - 7 x 11 with refrigerator, electric range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal

DINING - 9 x 9

LAUNDRY - 3 x 11 closet with washer & dryer, water heater

SECOND FLOOR

BEDROOM - 11 x 18 (gas fireplace not usable)

VANITY - 2 x 4

BATH - 5 x 6 with tub/shower

CLOSET - 5 x 7 walk in

PARKING - basement common area garage with one assigned space

STORAGE - 5 x 9 basement unit

UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric & gas - HOA pays water, sewer, trash

AMENITIES - carpet & vinyl flooring - window blinds

REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - Property does NOT accept pets, smoking, satellite dishes, or section 8 housing.

Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.

Add $25 monthly rent with six month lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3551742)