Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

114 Brookfield Ct #3

114 Brookfield Court · (307) 638-7232
Location

114 Brookfield Court, Cheyenne, WY 82009

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 114 Brookfield Ct. #3 · Avail. Jul 7

$850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 796 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
114 Brookfield Ct. #3 Available 07/07/20 Apartment For Lease - SIZE - 796 square feet - 2 story - 1 bedroom - 1 bath - condo with garage parking
MAIN FLOOR
LIVING ROOM - 12 x 15 with patio door to
PATIO - 8 x 16 fenced
KITCHEN - 7 x 11 with refrigerator, electric range, microwave, dishwasher, disposal
DINING - 9 x 9
LAUNDRY - 3 x 11 closet with washer & dryer, water heater
SECOND FLOOR
BEDROOM - 11 x 18 (gas fireplace not usable)
VANITY - 2 x 4
BATH - 5 x 6 with tub/shower
CLOSET - 5 x 7 walk in
PARKING - basement common area garage with one assigned space
STORAGE - 5 x 9 basement unit
UTILITIES - Tenant pays electric & gas - HOA pays water, sewer, trash
AMENITIES - carpet & vinyl flooring - window blinds
REQUIREMENTS - Renter's insurance - Property does NOT accept pets, smoking, satellite dishes, or section 8 housing.
Listed monthly rent with one year lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.
Add $25 monthly rent with six month lease and online payment. Add $20 with manual payments.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3551742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 114 Brookfield Ct #3 have any available units?
114 Brookfield Ct #3 has a unit available for $850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Cheyenne, WY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Cheyenne Rent Report.
What amenities does 114 Brookfield Ct #3 have?
Some of 114 Brookfield Ct #3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 114 Brookfield Ct #3 currently offering any rent specials?
114 Brookfield Ct #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 114 Brookfield Ct #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 114 Brookfield Ct #3 is pet friendly.
Does 114 Brookfield Ct #3 offer parking?
Yes, 114 Brookfield Ct #3 does offer parking.
Does 114 Brookfield Ct #3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 114 Brookfield Ct #3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 114 Brookfield Ct #3 have a pool?
No, 114 Brookfield Ct #3 does not have a pool.
Does 114 Brookfield Ct #3 have accessible units?
No, 114 Brookfield Ct #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 114 Brookfield Ct #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 114 Brookfield Ct #3 has units with dishwashers.
