Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator furnished hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet microwave oven range stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage cats allowed dogs allowed pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage clubhouse dog grooming area dog park fire pit internet access pool table smoke-free community

VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! -- Details make the difference. At Presidio Square Apartments in Milwaukee, WI, we offer you 2 bedroom spacious apartment homes with a complete list of home amenities. Each home features a private entrance with private attached garage, washer and dryer in each home, gas fireplace and private balconies with patio doors. We offer elegant living conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and public transportation.