All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like Presidio Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
Presidio Square
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:00 AM

Presidio Square

5401 W Presidio Ln · (414) 269-0029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI 53223
Wyrick Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 23 MIN AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit G · Avail. Oct 10

$1,380

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Unit K · Avail. Sep 8

$1,415

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Unit G · Avail. Oct 20

$1,425

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Presidio Square.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
bike storage
clubhouse
dog grooming area
dog park
fire pit
internet access
pool table
smoke-free community
VIRTUAL AND SELF-GUIDED TOURS AVAILABLE - EMAIL OR CALL OUR LEASING TEAM TODAY! -- Details make the difference. At Presidio Square Apartments in Milwaukee, WI, we offer you 2 bedroom spacious apartment homes with a complete list of home amenities. Each home features a private entrance with private attached garage, washer and dryer in each home, gas fireplace and private balconies with patio doors. We offer elegant living conveniently located near shopping, restaurants and public transportation.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $400-one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $250 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 - 1 pet ; $400 - 2 pets
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed Restrictions
Parking Details: Attached garage: included in lease.
Storage Details: Basement storage: included in lease
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Presidio Square have any available units?
Presidio Square has 5 units available starting at $1,380 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does Presidio Square have?
Some of Presidio Square's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Presidio Square currently offering any rent specials?
Presidio Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Presidio Square pet-friendly?
Yes, Presidio Square is pet friendly.
Does Presidio Square offer parking?
Yes, Presidio Square offers parking.
Does Presidio Square have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Presidio Square offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Presidio Square have a pool?
Yes, Presidio Square has a pool.
Does Presidio Square have accessible units?
No, Presidio Square does not have accessible units.
Does Presidio Square have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Presidio Square has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Presidio Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

7Seventy7
777 North Van Buren Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Concord Place
2414 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Belay
2200 N Commerce St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Stowell Apartments
2634 North Stowell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
1210-12 N Van Buren
1210 North Van Buren Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Royall Villas Apartments
1533 East Royall Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
3438 N Oakland Ave
3438 North Oakland Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity