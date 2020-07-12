/
calumet farms
140 Apartments for rent in Calumet Farms, Milwaukee, WI
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
12 Units Available
St. James Place
10300 W Fountain Ave, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$980
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
981 sqft
Lots of on-site amenities including a volleyball court, kids park, grilling area, and hot tub area. Pool and sundeck provided. Updated apartments feature walk-in closets, a private balcony or patio, and fireplaces.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
8 Units Available
Arbor Ridge Apartments
7960 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,095
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1103 sqft
Condo-style apartments within a short distance of Menomonee Falls and Butler. Within a golf community with impressive views. Large floor plans with lots of storage and modern kitchens.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7512 N Granville Rd
7512 North Granville Road, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$800
NEW: Spacious 2BR 1.5 bath, 7512 N Granville Rd. - Property Id: 291008 NEWLY LISTED: A spacious second floor 2BR, 1.5bath located at 7512 North Granville Rd., near Good Hope Rd and N 91st.
Results within 1 mile of Calumet Farms
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
6 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
8183 N 107th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
1000 sqft
A charming community near Dretzka Park Golf Course and Popuch Park. Pet-friendly apartments are available furnished. Units offer extra storage, in-unit laundry walk-in closets and a patio or balcony. On-site garage available.
Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
The Meetinghouse at Milwaukee
10901 W Donna Dr, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$875
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,044
986 sqft
Meetinghouse is located in Milwaukee, WI and provides spacious one and two-bedroom apartments for those 55 years of age and older. Our apartment homes feature open living spaces, a personal patio or balcony and all of the modern conveniences.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8928 West Portage Street
8928 West Portage Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1150 sqft
Available 09/01/20 COMING SOON! Excellent ranch home with 3 bedrooms & 1.
Results within 5 miles of Calumet Farms
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
$
60 Units Available
The Bevy
8600 North Deerwood Drive, Brown Deer, WI
Studio
$995
522 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,275
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1281 sqft
The Bevy is located in a historic section of Brown Deer, the original Village. It benefits equally from the ease of a central location and the village appeal of a pedestrian friendly neighborhood.
Last updated July 12 at 06:21pm
$
15 Units Available
Junction
N91 W16028 Junction Way, Menomonee Falls, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1087 sqft
Location! Location! Location! The Junction Apartments is located in the vibrant and expanding Village of Menomonee Falls. Your new home is just minutes from North or South highway 41/45.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
29 Units Available
Mequon Trail Townhomes
7014 Tamarack Ct, Mequon, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
1564 sqft
Modern community near Wilson Elementary and Steffen Middle Schools. Several floor plans available, some furnished. On-site volleyball, tennis and basketball court, pool, playground and business center. Pet-friendly. Bike storage available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:24pm
5 Units Available
Presidio Square
5401 W Presidio Ln, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
1234 sqft
Prime, peaceful location just off Good Hope Road. Units features private patio/balcony, A/C, stainless steel fixtures, and walk-in closets. Community has bike storage, gym, pool, and clubhouse.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
21 Units Available
NorthPointe Apartments
9418 N Green Bay Rd, Brown Deer, WI
1 Bedroom
$1,075
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,615
1398 sqft
Lush grounds overlooking the Milwaukee River. Resort-style indoor swimming pool, tennis court, two fitness centers, and bike racks for active residents. Units with fireplaces, vaulted ceilings, and abundant storage.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Harbor Pointe Apartments
9200 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$780
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1024 sqft
Spacious community near Brown Deer and Bayshore shopping areas. 24-hour emergency service available. Two fitness centers, heated indoor pool and lush grounds. Stylish, modern interiors.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
3 Units Available
River Place Apartments
4201 W Hawthorne Trace Rd, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to shopping, including TJ Maxx and Pick'N Save. Amenities include 24-hour emergency maintenance, on-site management, and beautiful landscaping. Apartments have eat-in kitchens, ceiling fan, and air conditioning.
Last updated July 12 at 06:17pm
13 Units Available
Glenbrook Apartment Homes
9220 N 75th St, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$750
672 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1359 sqft
Pet-friendly townhouse and apartment community located close to I-43 and US-45 for easy commuting. Units feature spacious kitchens, large closets and private garages. Community has underground parking and laundry facilities.
1 of 5
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4376 N 76th St
4376 North 76th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$950
1330 sqft
Available 09/01/20 76th st upper - Property Id: 85873 This super large 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath duplex is yours to call home! This unit features dining nook, formal dining area, generous bedrooms, built-in range and oven. Laundry hookup in basement.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:35pm
1 Unit Available
9216 W Allyn St
9216 West Allyn Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
2443 sqft
This 3 Bedroom Townhouse is ready to be leased. This is a very spacious unit has a dishwasher other appliances not included but available upon request. It does have central air, with two parking spaces in the back.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8835 N Swan Rd 10
8835 North Swan Road, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$675
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
New !! 8835 N. Swan Rd., Spacious 1br, all new - Property Id: 188005 Newly listed: A spacious newly renovated 1BR second floor apartment located at 8835 North Swan Road, adjacent to Brown Deer Rd, great for commuting to work and shopping.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
3316 N 77th Street
3316 North 77th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1008 sqft
3316 N 77th Street Available 09/08/20 COMING SOON! Nash Park 3 Bdrm Single Family Home! - Visit www.whmilwaukee.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
9115 W Congress - 2
9115 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
1 Bedroom
$695
705 sqft
4 unit multi-family home 4 unit multi-family home
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
8834 W Congress Street - 8
8834 West Congress Street, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$795
800 sqft
Well maintained and newly remodeled (new flooring, fresh paint, new bathroom vanity, appliances and more). Great neighborhood, Parking, On Site Washer and Dryer, Storage Lockers.
1 of 1
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
6123 W Calumet Rd
6123 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1311 sqft
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light.
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 07:43pm
1 Unit Available
6836 W Appleton Ave.
6836 West Appleton Avenue, Milwaukee, WI
2 Bedrooms
$725
836 sqft
Appleton Park Apartments affords you a quiet apartment home in the heart of the city. With Dineen Park behind you and Catholic Cemeteries across the street, you are in the city but surrounded by space.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 07:37pm
1 Unit Available
7230 W. Grantosa Dr - 1
7230 West Grantosa Drive, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$900
1010 sqft
THIS UNIT IS NOW RENTED Single Family residence
1 of 1
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
5381 N. 66th Street
5381 North 66th Street, Milwaukee, WI
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
5381 N. 66th Street Available 05/15/20 Three Bedroom Single Family with Large Yard! - This three bedroom single family home is a ranch style located in Milwaukee's northwest side. Hardwood floors in living room and bedrooms.
