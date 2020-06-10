6007 W Calumet Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light. Relax for the evening on your private entry patio or balcony located directly through the patio doors from your living room! The newer fixtures throughout give the unit an updated feel. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Entertain family and friends in your separate dining room. You will be excited about AllSet's warm and inviting color scheme. Both bedrooms are very spacious with beautiful natural lighting and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom enjoys a huge walk-in closet that leads to your own private full bathroom. Vertical window treatments are included! Washer and dryer center is on your floor! Your unit comes with underground, heated parking at no additional cost!