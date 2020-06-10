All apartments in Milwaukee
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:25 PM

6007 W Calumet Rd

6007 West Calumet Road · (414) 246-8795
Location

6007 West Calumet Road, Milwaukee, WI 53223
Bradley Estates

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1311 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
This spacious condo-style 3-bedroom unit, 2.5-bathroom unit is brightened by plenty of natural light. Relax for the evening on your private entry patio or balcony located directly through the patio doors from your living room! The newer fixtures throughout give the unit an updated feel. Kitchen includes a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher and plenty of countertop and cabinet space. Entertain family and friends in your separate dining room. You will be excited about AllSet's warm and inviting color scheme. Both bedrooms are very spacious with beautiful natural lighting and plenty of closet space. The master bedroom enjoys a huge walk-in closet that leads to your own private full bathroom. Vertical window treatments are included! Washer and dryer center is on your floor! Your unit comes with underground, heated parking at no additional cost!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6007 W Calumet Rd have any available units?
6007 W Calumet Rd has a unit available for $1,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 6007 W Calumet Rd have?
Some of 6007 W Calumet Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6007 W Calumet Rd currently offering any rent specials?
6007 W Calumet Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6007 W Calumet Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 6007 W Calumet Rd is pet friendly.
Does 6007 W Calumet Rd offer parking?
Yes, 6007 W Calumet Rd does offer parking.
Does 6007 W Calumet Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6007 W Calumet Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6007 W Calumet Rd have a pool?
No, 6007 W Calumet Rd does not have a pool.
Does 6007 W Calumet Rd have accessible units?
No, 6007 W Calumet Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 6007 W Calumet Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6007 W Calumet Rd has units with dishwashers.
