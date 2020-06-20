All apartments in Milwaukee
Find more places like 544 N 31st Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Milwaukee, WI
/
544 N 31st Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

544 N 31st Street

544 North 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Milwaukee
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

544 North 31st Street, Milwaukee, WI 53208
Merrill Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautiful, Bright & Spacious 3 Bedroom!! - Property Id: 287360

This beautiful Victorian lower duplex is extremely spacious! It has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a good sized pantry room off the kitchen, new windows and gorgeous hardwood floors. There is shared storage in the basement for personal belongings, a large fenced in yard, and a washer and dryer.

Rental comes with refrigerator, range, washer & dryer!

This duplex is located only minutes away from Marquette College, downtown Milwaukee, Grand Avenue Mall, grocery stores and restaurants!

The tenant pays the water and utilities and provides snow removal in the winter.

Nonrefundable $40 application fee.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/287360
Property Id 287360

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5807466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 544 N 31st Street have any available units?
544 N 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 544 N 31st Street have?
Some of 544 N 31st Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 544 N 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
544 N 31st Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 544 N 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 544 N 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 544 N 31st Street offer parking?
No, 544 N 31st Street does not offer parking.
Does 544 N 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 544 N 31st Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 544 N 31st Street have a pool?
No, 544 N 31st Street does not have a pool.
Does 544 N 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 544 N 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 544 N 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 544 N 31st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Lodgewood
1121 North Waverly Place
Milwaukee, WI 53202
2562 N Prospect
2562 North Prospect Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53211
Birch Tree Court
2595 North Cramer Street
Milwaukee, WI 53211
1835 N 2nd
1835 N 2nd St
Milwaukee, WI 53212
Blue Ribbon Loft Apartments
901 W Winnebago St
Milwaukee, WI 53205
Encore
1623 North Jackson Street
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Quartet
211 W Mineral Street
Milwaukee, WI 53204
2564 N Lake
2564 North Lake Drive
Milwaukee, WI 53211

Similar Pages

Milwaukee 1 BedroomsMilwaukee 2 Bedrooms
Milwaukee Apartments with ParkingMilwaukee Pet Friendly Places
Milwaukee Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Waukegan, ILWaukesha, WIBrookfield, WIKenosha, WI
Wauwatosa, WIWest Allis, WINew Berlin, WIRacine, WI
Greenfield, WIBuffalo Grove, ILVernon Hills, ILFranklin, WI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lower East SideMurray HillRiverwest
Yankee HillBay ViewNorthpoint
Kilbourn TownWalker's Point

Apartments Near Colleges

Wisconsin Lutheran CollegeAlverno College
Marquette UniversityMilwaukee Area Technical College
Milwaukee School of Engineering