544 N 31st Street

Beautiful, Bright & Spacious 3 Bedroom!! - Property Id: 287360



This beautiful Victorian lower duplex is extremely spacious! It has a newly remodeled kitchen and bathroom, a good sized pantry room off the kitchen, new windows and gorgeous hardwood floors. There is shared storage in the basement for personal belongings, a large fenced in yard, and a washer and dryer.



Rental comes with refrigerator, range, washer & dryer!



This duplex is located only minutes away from Marquette College, downtown Milwaukee, Grand Avenue Mall, grocery stores and restaurants!



The tenant pays the water and utilities and provides snow removal in the winter.



No Pets Allowed



