Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

4864 N 63rd Street

4864 North 63rd Street · No Longer Available
Location

4864 North 63rd Street, Milwaukee, WI 53218
Hampton Heights

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
concierge
range
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
4864 N 63rd Street Available 07/08/20 COMING SOON! Hampton Heights 3 Bdrm Ranch - COMING SOON! Showings Will Start July 8th!

APPLY TO BE PRE-APPROVED- Pre-Approved Applications Will be Allowed a Private Showing and Will be Processed in The Order They are Received/Completed

- 3 Bedrooms
- 1 Bathroom
- 972 Sqft
- Rent $1195
- Rent is for a Minimum of 12-Months and All Leases Must End In the Months of April, May, June or July
- Deposit $1195
- Single Family Home
- Tenants Responsible for Lawn Care & Snow Removal
- Tenants Responsible for Water/Hot Water
- Tenants Pay Gas & Electricity Bill
- 24 Month WE Energies Avg Bill is $ 143
- Washer and Dryer Hookups
- Stove and Fridge Included
- 1.5 Car Detached Garage Plus Driveway Access
- Large Living Room
- Eat In Kitchen
- Cats and Dogs Allowed with a $30 Non-Refundable Monthly Fee and a $300 Additional Security Deposit
- Renters Benefit Package Included for $20 a Month Covers Renters Insurance, Utility Concierge Set Up, Tenant Portal, 24/7 Emergency Maintenance, Free Credit Reporting for all Rental Payments to TransUnion and Much More!

Application Process:

- We Require Full Applications from all Residents Over 18 Years of Age
- Each Application Will Include a $25 Credit Check Fee.
- Processing Will Include Credit History, FICO Score, Rental, and Criminal History.
- Gross Monthly Income of Three Times the Monthly Rent

To schedule a showing, please go to www.whmilwaukee.com and click 'view details' for any of our rental listings and schedule a showing, otherwise, give us a call at 414.797.1819 and we'd be happy to get you scheduled to view one of our homes.

This building is professionally managed by Welcome Home Milwaukee Property Management. Tenants enjoy the convenience of paying rent online and 24-hour emergency maintenance services. Welcome Home!

(RLNE3936962)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4864 N 63rd Street have any available units?
4864 N 63rd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Milwaukee, WI.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 4864 N 63rd Street have?
Some of 4864 N 63rd Street's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4864 N 63rd Street currently offering any rent specials?
4864 N 63rd Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4864 N 63rd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4864 N 63rd Street is pet friendly.
Does 4864 N 63rd Street offer parking?
Yes, 4864 N 63rd Street does offer parking.
Does 4864 N 63rd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4864 N 63rd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4864 N 63rd Street have a pool?
No, 4864 N 63rd Street does not have a pool.
Does 4864 N 63rd Street have accessible units?
No, 4864 N 63rd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4864 N 63rd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4864 N 63rd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
