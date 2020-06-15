3754 North 55th Street

Amenities

Move In Ready!!! You must see this beautiful newly renovated single family home. This 2 bedroom, 1 newly remodeled bathroom home comes with hardwood floors throughout. This unit comes with 1 car garage, storage in the basement and central air. Do not miss the opportunity to call this home!!

Call Real Property Management, Southeast Wisconsin at (414) 375-4474. or apply online at www.wisconsinpm.com



ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification and one-time, a non-refundable processing fee of $20 per adult applicant- CASH NOT ACCEPTED.



APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED WITHOUT REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND/OR PROCESSING FEE(S).



THERE IS A ONE TIME NON-REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE OF $195.00 DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.



Rental Terms: Rent: $855, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $855, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.