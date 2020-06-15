All apartments in Milwaukee
3754 North 55th Street
Last updated April 24 2020 at 5:18 AM

3754 North 55th Street · (414) 375-4474
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3754 North 55th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53216
Grasslyn Manor

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$890

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Move In Ready!!! You must see this beautiful newly renovated single family home. This 2 bedroom, 1 newly remodeled bathroom home comes with hardwood floors throughout. This unit comes with 1 car garage, storage in the basement and central air. Do not miss the opportunity to call this home!!
Call Real Property Management, Southeast Wisconsin at (414) 375-4474. or apply online at www.wisconsinpm.com

ALL adult applicants are required to provide proof of income, photo identification and one-time, a non-refundable processing fee of $20 per adult applicant- CASH NOT ACCEPTED.

APPLICATIONS WILL NOT BE PROCESSED WITHOUT REQUIRED DOCUMENTS AND/OR PROCESSING FEE(S).

THERE IS A ONE TIME NON-REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE OF $195.00 DUE AT LEASE SIGNING.

Rental Terms: Rent: $855, Application Fee: $20, Security Deposit: $855, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3754 North 55th Street have any available units?
3754 North 55th Street has a unit available for $890 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3754 North 55th Street have?
Some of 3754 North 55th Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3754 North 55th Street currently offering any rent specials?
3754 North 55th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3754 North 55th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3754 North 55th Street is pet friendly.
Does 3754 North 55th Street offer parking?
Yes, 3754 North 55th Street does offer parking.
Does 3754 North 55th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3754 North 55th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3754 North 55th Street have a pool?
No, 3754 North 55th Street does not have a pool.
Does 3754 North 55th Street have accessible units?
No, 3754 North 55th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3754 North 55th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3754 North 55th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
