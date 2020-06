Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Great Opportunity to live in heart of the Historic Third Ward that features Art Galleries, Shopping, Restaurants and other Venues. The Condo features 2472 sq ft, 14 ft of beamed ceilings, exposed Cream City Brick, Cherry kitchen cabinets, Stainless Steel Appliances, beautiful wood floors in Living Room, raised Dining Room. Also included is Washer/Dryer, 2 Outdoor Parking Spaces in lot across Street. Pets are Negotiable. null



Terms: One year lease