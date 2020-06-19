3065 N 47th St #3

Amenities

RENT SPECIAL: PLEASE ASK OUR LEASING SPECIALIST ABOUT OUR 50% OFF RENT SPECIAL. 50% off the second month's rent with a lease signed before May 31st.



Newly listed, a spacious two bedroom apartment located at 4705 West Burleigh, unit #1, a spacious two bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors and newer vinyl windows throughout. The spacious two bedroom apartment monthly rent of $695 includes the heat and hot water gas bill included in the rent.



Along with two bedrooms as pictured the apartment features both living and semi formal dining area with spacious eat in kitchen with gas stove plus fridge supplied by the owner plus tile bath.



Off street parking also available.



Sorry no pets allowed.



Tenants pay We Energies gas bill for gas stove and electric only. The owner pays the quarterly water bill.



To set up a showing please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712.



Thank you !!



