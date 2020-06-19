All apartments in Milwaukee
3065 N 47th St #3
3065 N 47th St #3

3065 North 47th Street · (630) 750-1712
Location

3065 North 47th Street, Milwaukee, WI 53210
St. Joseph's

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit Unit #3 · Avail. now

$675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
RENT SPECIAL: 3065 N 47th Street 1BR Heat included - Property Id: 191894

RENT SPECIAL: PLEASE ASK OUR LEASING SPECIALIST ABOUT OUR 50% OFF RENT SPECIAL. 50% off the second month's rent with a lease signed before May 31st.

Newly listed, a spacious two bedroom apartment located at 4705 West Burleigh, unit #1, a spacious two bedroom apartment featuring hardwood floors and newer vinyl windows throughout. The spacious two bedroom apartment monthly rent of $695 includes the heat and hot water gas bill included in the rent.

Along with two bedrooms as pictured the apartment features both living and semi formal dining area with spacious eat in kitchen with gas stove plus fridge supplied by the owner plus tile bath.

Off street parking also available.

Sorry no pets allowed.

Tenants pay We Energies gas bill for gas stove and electric only. The owner pays the quarterly water bill.

To set up a showing please text or call Peter@ (630)750-1712.

Thank you !!

UNIT FEATURES
Cable ready, Hardwood floors, Heat - gas, Oven / range, Refrigerator
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/191894
Property Id 191894

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5759980)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3065 N 47th St #3 have any available units?
3065 N 47th St #3 has a unit available for $675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Milwaukee, WI?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Milwaukee Rent Report.
What amenities does 3065 N 47th St #3 have?
Some of 3065 N 47th St #3's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3065 N 47th St #3 currently offering any rent specials?
3065 N 47th St #3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3065 N 47th St #3 pet-friendly?
No, 3065 N 47th St #3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Milwaukee.
Does 3065 N 47th St #3 offer parking?
Yes, 3065 N 47th St #3 does offer parking.
Does 3065 N 47th St #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3065 N 47th St #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3065 N 47th St #3 have a pool?
No, 3065 N 47th St #3 does not have a pool.
Does 3065 N 47th St #3 have accessible units?
No, 3065 N 47th St #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 3065 N 47th St #3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 3065 N 47th St #3 does not have units with dishwashers.
